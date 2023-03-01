Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Global Health Security Matters to Everyone

Global Health Security Matters to Everyone

Diseases don’t respect borders.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Leigh Hartman

COVID-19 spread worldwide, killing more than 6.6 million people and inflicting costs on the global economy that could reach $12.5 trillion by 2024.

The United States is committed to strengthening global health security to detect and treat existing diseases, prevent the next pandemic and save lives everywhere. It works with partners to train health care workers, improve access to testing and treatment, and increase vaccine manufacturing around the world.

“Infectious diseases that cross borders, cause death, and disrupt societies and economies are a threat to national and global security,” President Biden said in June, announcing U.S. support for a new pandemic preparedness fund at the World Bank. “To protect lives at home and all over the world, we must increase investments in pandemic preparedness.”

The United States recently committed to provide an additional $1.25 billion to strengthen health systems abroad. The new funding nearly doubles its financial commitment from a year ago and builds on the more than $140 billion in global health assistance provided over the past two decades.

When it comes to fighting disease, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said “inequity fosters vulnerability.” The United States promotes an equitable approach to global health in the following ways:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  • Supports the Pandemic Fund at the World Bank to assist low- and middle-income countries in combating disease with an initial U.S. pledge of $450 million.
  • Works with the private sector to promote regional vaccine manufacturing in African nations and the Indo-Pacific.
  • Plans to launch a pilot global medical supply clearinghouse in 2023 to improve countries’ access to medical equipment and inputs, increase transparency and bolster global supply chains.

When it comes to fighting disease, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said “inequity fosters vulnerability.” The United States promotes an equitable approach to global health in the following ways:

  • Supports the Pandemic Fund at the World Bank to assist low- and middle-income countries in combating disease with an initial U.S. pledge of $450 million.
  • Works with the private sector to promote regional vaccine manufacturing in African nations and the Indo-Pacific.
  • Plans to launch a pilot global medical supply clearinghouse in 2023 to improve countries’ access to medical equipment and inputs, increase transparency and bolster global supply chains.

Previously Published on share.america.gov

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x