Global Health Security Matters to Everyone

By Leigh Hartman

COVID-19 spread worldwide, killing more than 6.6 million people and inflicting costs on the global economy that could reach $12.5 trillion by 2024.

The United States is committed to strengthening global health security to detect and treat existing diseases, prevent the next pandemic and save lives everywhere. It works with partners to train health care workers, improve access to testing and treatment, and increase vaccine manufacturing around the world.

“Infectious diseases that cross borders, cause death, and disrupt societies and economies are a threat to national and global security,” President Biden said in June, announcing U.S. support for a new pandemic preparedness fund at the World Bank. “To protect lives at home and all over the world, we must increase investments in pandemic preparedness.”

The United States recently committed to provide an additional $1.25 billion to strengthen health systems abroad. The new funding nearly doubles its financial commitment from a year ago and builds on the more than $140 billion in global health assistance provided over the past two decades.

When it comes to fighting disease, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said “inequity fosters vulnerability.” The United States promotes an equitable approach to global health in the following ways:

Supports the Pandemic Fund at the World Bank to assist low- and middle-income countries in combating disease with an initial U.S. pledge of $450 million.

Works with the private sector to promote regional vaccine manufacturing in African nations and the Indo-Pacific.

Plans to launch a pilot global medical supply clearinghouse in 2023 to improve countries’ access to medical equipment and inputs, increase transparency and bolster global supply chains.

Previously Published on share.america.gov

Photo credit: iStock