The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Grant Yourself Grace

Grant Yourself Grace

The Own Your Truth Podcast: Getting off the destructive diet bandwagon.

by

Life can often feel like a constant exchange of energy and time. From the moment we wake up, we are thinking, planning, eating, moving, and accomplishing the tasks required to keep our daily routine intact.

But what happens when we feel stuck, frustrated, or lose sight of the joy that exists in everyday life? This is when it’s time for a Cup of Casey. 

As an Eating Psychology Life Coach, Casey Schmidt is helping women to finally get off the destructive diet bandwagon and arrive at a place of peace and ease around food and their bodies.

The reason her approach is so effective is that it comes from a place of experience and navigating her own journey with food, body image, tragedy, and learning to grant herself grace for the struggles that would inform her work.

Casey’s insights on parenting, healthy living, and relationships, are a powerful reminder that our life is a direct reflection of the love we pour into it.

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

