Grateful for Those Who Inspire Me

NFL GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Quarterback Tom Brady spoke with NBA on TNT co-hosts Emmy Winner Ernie Johnson and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley on The Steam Room podcast. At the time, Tom and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers had weathered 2 straight losses. The Bucs won against the Indianapolis Colts on the following Sunday. Tom and the Bucs prepared for the upcoming NFC Playoffs. In the Divisional Playoffs, the Bucs lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30 – 27.

Tom said, “Sometimes, I don’t think pro athletes like to be told the truth. Especially in this day and age, we like to be told how great we are…” In 2000, the New England Patriots drafted Tom number 199 in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. Tom described his self-doubt and desperation during the draft ordeal to Ernie and Charles.

More recently, the older, wiser Tom said, “It (the New England Patriots) was the best possible place for me to go…” In 2000, NFL GOAT Coach Bill Belichick was in his first year as Patriots Head Coach. Tom learned from veteran former first-round NFL draft pick Quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Tom humbly told Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, “You’ll never regret picking me.” No, he would not. Tom was like a son to Robert, too.

During the 2001 NFL season, Tom replaced the injured Drew, leading the Patriots to his first Super Bowl Championship in 2002 against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams, anointed the Greatest Show on Turf. Tom would lead the Patriots to 9 Super Bowls, winning 6.

In 2020 after his 21-year career with the Patriots, Tom left to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with best friend NFL GOAT Tightend Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, who came out of early retirement. Tom led the Bucs winning his record 7th Super Bowl in 10 appearances, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and GOAT Quarterback Heir Apparent Patrick Mahomes.

Tom expresses his most authentic self-playing football. He does what he loves. He sustains playing NFL Quarterback at an elite level. In 2021, he led the NFL in touchdowns and passing yards. Still, at age 44, Tom works on what’s next: winning his 8th Super Bowl. He continually works on himself, reinventing his greater-than version. Tom knows that he’s getting older, that time is undefeated. He does what he loves for as long as he can.

Tom and I are kindred spirits. Football is for Tom, what Aikido is for me. I’m my most authentic self, the best version of me when I train and teach Aikido. Aikido is family. The late Mizukami Sensei was like a father to me. Ishibashi Sensei is my Big Brother. I’m a greater man, a better human being, because of them. Nothing, but mad love and respect.

Tom Brady was number 199 in the 2000 NFL Draft. His starting point, his zero. I endured my abusive childhood growing up at home. My starting point, my zero. Dad terrified me as little boy. I never knew what I did or didn’t do that made him so angry with me. Years later working with my therapist Lance, I got that Dad had suffered far worse from his Dad. Dad repeated what his Dad had done to him, when he was a boy. He didn’t know any better.

Ironically, Dad and I were so very much alike. We were both scared as hell. I was scared as hell that anything I did or didn’t do would make Dad so angry. Dad was scared, too. Scared as hell that he had no idea how to raise me, how to be a father. I got that I would never be good enough. Ever.

Tom recalled that being the 199th draft pick by Patriots was the best possible place for him to be. No, I won’t go as far as Tom in describing where I started as the best place for me to be. I’m not thankful for enduring my abusive childhood. Not at all. I wouldn’t wish my childhood on my second greatest opponent. Just saying. Still, I’ve trained in Aikido for nearly 35 years. As O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” I’m my own GOAT opponent.

Yet, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the journey, for the ground I’ve taken, for what I’ve overcome since I was that frightened 8-year-old boy who thought that he’d never ever be good enough.

I am grateful for those who inspired me, for those who had my back. My late Mom taught me that gentleness defines a man. Mom got how Dad terrified me. She said, “Slow down, Jonny.” Calm my soul. Things have a way of working out. The late Mizukami Sensei said, “Just train. It’s not like you have to get somewhere.” Heaven was where I stood with Sensei beside me. I had nothing to prove. Just train. Cheryl Hunter taught me the Japanese aesthetic wabi-sabi: There is beauty in our imperfection. Acceptance. I worked with my therapist Lance to heal my childhood trauma and depression. I learned to love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. I’m forever grateful for the generous contribution, for the profound love.

I’m grateful for my life, grateful for the wondrous journey. I have mad love and respect for all those, who have contributed selflessly along the path. I hope that I contributed something back, too. Life isn’t about where you start, what’s your zero. The profound difference in life is unconcealed in working on ourselves, in those we get to work with. Amen.

I’m continually humbled. I’m grateful for those who had and have my back, who believed in me. There’s always something to learn, something to give up to become the greater-than version of me. Only mad love and respect to all those along for the ride. Just saying.

In the NFC Divisional Playoffs, Tom and the Buccaneers trailed the Los Angeles Rams 27 – 3. In the 4th quarter of the game, Tom dropped back and threw a sublime 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans in single coverage with Ram cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the NFL’s best. The Bucs were still down 27 – 20. Following a Rams turnover the Bucs got the ball back. Tom handed off the ball to running back Leonard Fornett, who scored the tying touchdown, 27 -27.

With 28 seconds remaining in the game, Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a 40-yard pass to All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, setting up the game winning field goal. Tom watched quietly on the sidelines as the Rams kicker made the winning field goal. Tom was the greatest version of himself in the loss. His quest to win his 8th Super Bowl ended. Tom walked on the field and congratulated and hugged the Rams players and coaches.

I didn’t know at the time that would be the last time I would see Tom play Quarterback in the NFL. The GOAT Tom Brady announced several days later that he would retire. Yeah, time is undefeated. Nothing, but mad love and respect to the GOAT Tom.

In the FaceTime series Tom Versus Time, Tom said, “What are you willing to do, and what are you willing to give up to be the best that you can be?” Amen. Tom continually worked on the greater-than versions of himself. He inspired me to do the same. He played Quarterback for as long as he could, having as much fun as he could. I train in Aikido for as long as I can, having as much fun as I can.

Yeah, football is unforgiving by design. Still, I know that time is undefeated. One day, I’ll walk away from Aikido, too. Hopefully, that’s a ways off. I hope that I do so with the grace and integrity that Tom did. I want to leave everything I had on the Aikido mat, giving away all that I’ve gained, all that I’ve been blessed with on this amazing journey.

Nothing, but love and respect to Tom Brady. May Tom discover more joy and life in what’s next. He’s only 44 years old. He’s just a kid. I’m just kidding. Just saying.

