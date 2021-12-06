Gratitude Is a State of Mind

Gratitude is something that should be focused on more. With each passing day, I try to consciously remind myself of all the things I am grateful for. I am acquainted with some of the purest souls in this giant world, it seems. The love that surrounds me echoes loudly.

We should all remember that we are blessed to own material things. Sure, we live in a society that makes its money by selling us the most up-to-date thing. Call me crazy, but I’m grateful for my 2017 MacBook Pro.

It gives me the chance to put together written works of art from the comfort of my home. I have created so many things and earned a living with this device. And while it may not be perfect, I wouldn’t want another one. I am grateful to be so privileged. I have a computer that works. I have fingers to type. I have internet access that so effortlessly connects me with this vast world.

***

Wanting More

It’s easy to want more. I always want more. Stopping to ground myself is a daily ritual that I am forced to do. I’m a normal person who gets caught up in stats and followers and growing faster.

In the absence of gratitude, there is envy and feelings of lack. And while I hate to admit it, I know that I will get more of the vibration I send out.

Should I choose gratitude and abundance or envy and lack?

Seems like a no-brainer, right? Not when it feels like your brain is working against you in so many circumstances.

***

I choose gratitude because there is a knowing within me that understands the blessings I have been granted with.

Though, I have a fierce ego that constantly makes me feel small for not having things that others do.

Each day, bit by bit, I try to live the best life I can possibly live. I extend my gratitude to more than a hot cup of tea in the morning.

To be grateful for each moment can be a challenge, getting caught up with work and the realities of the human experience.

We just all need to have a little more faith…and ride the wave of life.

—

