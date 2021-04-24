The Great American Megadrought [LIVE RECORDING] Part 3 of 3

Such water instability is a nationwide concern as rainfall has not been as consistent as it was in the past.

Droughts grow longer and more intense, creating prolonged water scarcity, loss of snowpack, depleting rivers, streams and lakes, affecting habitats and natural watersheds, killing forests and promoting wildfire and biodiversity loss.

Current climate trends mean populations previously served by such rainfall are in danger of being without water. If the trends continue, this may mean some areas may simply no longer be suited to the populations currently living there.

• What are the plans for developing and improving water infrastructure across the nation in the future?

• Is there technology which can provide supplement water supplies for regions in need or in areas subject to other kinds of disasters?

• How do we deal with predatory delay as companies profit from areas with insufficient water resources?

• Should residents of the hardest hit states start making plans to migrate if such water loss becomes permanent?

• What is the federal government’s role if such mass, long-term migration becomes the answer?

• What happens to drought regions as property values begin to be affected?

CLIMATE CHANGE BY THE ELEMENTS, Now with Coronavirus

A live-audio cast with The Good Men Project & Lisa Hickey

With show hosts: Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein

Thursday, April 22, 2021 5:00 pm PST – 8:00 pm EST

Use your phone to Dial: 1 701-801-1220

Log In: 934-317-242 then press (#)

Or your computer using:

https://www.startmeeting.com/wall/934317242

——————————–

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

stock photo ID: 1739156498