Looking for a job working for an environmental group or contributing to the clean energy economy? These and other green jobs not only allow you to earn a living but also to contribute to the health and well-being of the planet and its inhabitants…
JOB LISTINGS
The listings are organized as follows:
- Internships & Fellowships
- Jobs that have a flexible/remote location or are available in multiple cities
- Jobs listed by U.S. state, in alphabetical order
- International jobs
If you apply for one of these jobs please indicate that you learned about it from Green Jobs Network.
1. INTERNSHIPS & FELLOWSHIPS
- Multiple Locations: Equity Diversity Inclusion Fellowship, Urban Sustainability Directors Network
- Location Flexible: Strategic Planning Intern, Wild Animal Initiative
- Location Flexible: Research Fellowship, Animal Law & Policy Program, Harvard Law School
- Location Flexible: Walker Design Fellow, Audubon
- Location Flexible: Preserving Democracy & Voting Rights Fellowship, The GroundTruth Project
- NYC / Other Locations Considered: Editorial Fellow, Audubon
- Dallas: Community Engagement Fellow, The Trust for Public Land
- Washington, DC: NSAC Policy Fellowship, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (deadline May 29)
- Hudson, New York: Administrative Intern, National Young Farmers Coalition
- San Francisco or Washington, DC: Fellowship: China and Global Passenger Vehicle Program, The International Council on Clean Transportation
- SF Bay Area: US Fellow, Heavy-Duty Vehicles Program, The International Council on Clean Transportation
- SF Bay Area: Fellow, Environmental Sustainability, Blue Shield of California
2. JOBS – United States
Location Flexible – Remote
- Executive Director, Public Lab
- Staff Attorney (Marine Wildlife), Sea Shepherd Legal
- Senior Associate Editor, Audubon (Remote or New York City)
- Operations Associate (part-time), Wild Animal Initiative
- Network Development Officer, Climate Action Network
- Digital Design Lead, Food & Water Watch
- Chief Growth Officer, Alliance for Climate Education
- Digital Organizer, Alliance for Climate Education
- Portfolio Manager – Americas, Climate Breakthrough Project
- Digital Editor (contract), Green Jobs Network
- Managing Director, Clooney Foundation for Justice (New York preferred)
New York City or San Francisco
- Program Officer, Economic Justice, Global Fund for Women
New York City or London
- Senior Campaigns Manager, Civil Society Engagement, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group
New York City, Chicago, or San Francisco
- Director of Foundation Relations, Earthjustice
SF Bay Area or Seattle
- Product Policy Manager, Social Impact, Facebook
Los Angeles or New York City
- Head of TikTok for Good, US, TikTok
Los Angeles or San Francisco
- Director of Philanthropy, The Climate Center
Brooklyn, NY preferred; DC and SF Bay Area possible
- Director, Global Volunteers, DataKind
Nashville, TN or London, UK
- Product Manager, ESG Specialist, AllianceBernstein
California – Northern CA / SF Bay Area
- Manager / Senior Manager, Sustainability Health and Safety Program, Gilead
- Solar Project Manager, RE-volv
- Communications and Marketing Director, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition
- Associate Director, Impact, KQED
- Chief Strategy and Impact Officer, Children’s Council of San Francisco
- Executive Director, Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation
- Responsible Innovation Manager, Facebook
- Communications and Outreach Manager, WaterNow Alliance
- Communications Director, WildAid
- Head of Environmental, Social & Governance, Robinhood
- Farmers’ Market Program Manager, Ecology Center
- Senior VP, Advocacy and Organizing, TechEquity Collaborative
- Deputy Director, Aspen Tech Policy Hub, Aspen Institute
- Program Coordinator, Aspen Tech Policy Hub, Aspen Institute
- Part-time Communications Associate, California FarmLink (Aptos)
- Farm Certification Manager, CCOF Certification Services (Santa Cruz)
California – Southern California
- Multiple jobs @ EVgo
- Engagement Officer, The Trust for Public Land
- Engineer – Water Resources, California Water Service
- Director of Community Services / Parks and Recreation, City of Carson
- VP, Chief Responsibility Officer, Edwards Lifesciences
Colorado – Boulder
- Grants Manager, Western Resource Advocates
Colorado – Denver
- Community Outreach Coordinator (temp / part-time), The Trust for Public Land
- Program Officer – Social Impact, Walton Personal Philanthropy Group
Connecticut – Hartford
- Program Manager – Weatherization, Community Renewal Team, Inc.
District of Columbia – Washington
- Deputy Director, Climate Action Campaign
- Senior VP – People, Ocean Conservancy
- Senior Associate – Lenfest Ocean Program, The Pew Charitable Trusts
- State Operations Regional Manager, Climate Action Campaign
- Member Services Assistant, EDF
- Forestry Specialist, National Wildlife Federation
- Senior Legislative Counsel / Representative, Earthjustice
- Lead, 1t.org US Chapter, American Forests
- Environmental Health Program Manager, National Caucus of Environmental Legislators
- Energy and Climate Program Manager, National Caucus of Environmental Legislators
- Director, Conservation Impact, Sustainable Forestry Initiative
- Coordinator, PLT Sales and Marketing, Sustainable Forestry Initiative
- Multiple Jobs (Chief Investment Officer, Controller, Director of Operations, General Counsel), DC Green Bank
- SVP – Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Mission, Fannie Mae
Hawaii – Honolulu
- Hawai’i Parks for People Program Manager, The Trust for Public Land
Illinois – Chicago Metro Area
- Part-Time Renewable Energy Sales Agent, NRG Energy
- Assistant Biosystems & Agricultural Engineer, Argonne National Laboratory
- Communications Director, Audubon Great Lakes
- Managing Director, Global Food and Agriculture Program, Chicago Council on Global Affairs
- Executive Director, Children First Fund
- Executive Director, Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation, University of Chicago Booth School of Business
- Executive Director, Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Chicago
Louisiana – New Orleans
- Outreach Coordinator, National Wildlife Federation
Maryland – Baltimore
- Sr. Program Officer, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future
Massachusetts – Boston Metro Area
- Director – Water, Ceres
- Policy Specialist, Massachusetts Rivers Alliance
- Parks for People Program Manager, The Trust for Public Land
- National Corporate Partnerships Manager, City Year
- Senior Associate, Portfolio, New Profit
- Development Assistant, The GroundTruth Project
Michigan – Detroit
- Program Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
Nebraska – Lincoln
- Sustainability Coordinator, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
New Hampshire – Franconia
- Executive Director, Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust
New Hampshire – Manchester
- Hub Operations Manager, Organization for Refugee & Immigrant Success
New York – Chatham
- President, Columbia Land Conservancy
New York – NYC Metro Area
- Strategic Communications Manager, Social Impact & Philanthropy, Sesame Workshop
- Chief of Park Operations, Central Park Conservancy
- Sustainable Finance Director, PwC
- Program Development Program Assistant, Wildlife Conservation Society
- Program Manager, Wildlife Health Program, Wildlife Conservation Society
- Project Manager, DataKind
- Director, Development, Echoing Green
- Director of Investments, Rockefeller Foundation
- Manager, Foundation Partnerships, Catchafire
- Manager of Impact and Evaluation, Report for America
- Project Manager, Public Affairs & Sustainability, Bayer (Whippany, NJ)
North Carolina – Raleigh
- Marketing Communications Specialist, NC Sustainable Energy Association
Oregon – Portland Metro Area
- Chief Impact Officer, Ecotrust
- Equity and Racial Justice Program Manager, Metro Parks and Nature Department
Texas – Austin
- Executive Director, Urban Roots
Texas – Houston
- Communications Manager, NRG Energy
Washington – Seattle
- Senior Program Manager, Food Sustainability, Amazon
- Ocean Nexus Program Specialist (deadline 5/28), University of Washington
- Urban Farmer, Infarm
- (Contract) Coordinator, Corporate Social Responsibility, Nintendo of America
3. JOBS – International
- Multiple Countries: Multiples roles, UNDP Accelerator Labs
- Canada / Vancouver: Environmental Sustainability Manager, Vancouver Coastal Health
- Canada / Vancouver: Coordinator, Integrated Conservation Field School, University of British Columbia
- France / Paris: Communication Manager, REN21
- Netherlands / Rotterdam: Program Officer – Adaptation Finance, Global Center on Adaptation
- UK / London: Strategic Communications Manager, International Climate Finance, UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
- UK / London: Head of Climate Centre of Excellence and Environment, RBS
- UK / Flexible: Manager, Group Sustainability Programme, Lloyds Banking Group
—
Previously published on Emagazine.com.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Free Photos from Pixabay
Leave a Reply
.