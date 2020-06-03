Looking for a job working for an environmental group or contributing to the clean energy economy? These and other green jobs not only allow you to earn a living but also to contribute to the health and well-being of the planet and its inhabitants…

JOB LISTINGS

The listings are organized as follows:

Internships & Fellowships

Jobs that have a flexible/remote location or are available in multiple cities

Jobs listed by U.S. state, in alphabetical order

International jobs

If you apply for one of these jobs please indicate that you learned about it from Green Jobs Network.

1. INTERNSHIPS & FELLOWSHIPS

2. JOBS – United States

Location Flexible – Remote

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

New York City or San Francisco

Program Officer, Economic Justice, Global Fund for Women

New York City or London

Senior Campaigns Manager, Civil Society Engagement, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group

New York City, Chicago, or San Francisco

Director of Foundation Relations, Earthjustice

SF Bay Area or Seattle

Los Angeles or New York City

Los Angeles or San Francisco

Director of Philanthropy, The Climate Center

Brooklyn, NY preferred; DC and SF Bay Area possible

Nashville, TN or London, UK

California – Northern CA / SF Bay Area

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

California – Southern California

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Colorado – Boulder

Grants Manager, Western Resource Advocates

Colorado – Denver

Community Outreach Coordinator (temp / part-time), The Trust for Public Land

Program Officer – Social Impact, Walton Personal Philanthropy Group

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Connecticut – Hartford

Program Manager – Weatherization, Community Renewal Team, Inc.

District of Columbia – Washington

Hawaii – Honolulu

Hawai’i Parks for People Program Manager, The Trust for Public Land

Illinois – Chicago Metro Area

Louisiana – New Orleans

Outreach Coordinator, National Wildlife Federation

Maryland – Baltimore

Sr. Program Officer, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future

Massachusetts – Boston Metro Area

Michigan – Detroit

Program Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Nebraska – Lincoln

Sustainability Coordinator, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

New Hampshire – Franconia

Executive Director, Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust

New Hampshire – Manchester

Hub Operations Manager, Organization for Refugee & Immigrant Success

New York – Chatham

President, Columbia Land Conservancy

New York – NYC Metro Area

North Carolina – Raleigh

Marketing Communications Specialist, NC Sustainable Energy Association

Oregon – Portland Metro Area

Texas – Austin

Executive Director, Urban Roots

Texas – Houston

Communications Manager, NRG Energy

Washington – Seattle

3. JOBS – International