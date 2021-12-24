Growing Pains

Wednesday in the Inbox with Stephen

The other newsletter I received this week is David Berkowitz’s Serial Marketer. It’s chock full of material for anyone in the world of marketing, and David’s essays are always thoughtful.

His most recent entry contained a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, widely recognized as a Broadway genius. But his success didn’t come without hard work and growth along the way. And he poured his own success back into those whom he could help.

It made me think about growth as a transformational journey — one that I think is poignantly reflected in Sondheim’s song “Being Alive” from Company.

The musical involves Robert, a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship — let alone marriage — five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends. Witnessing the pains of dedicated relationships, Robert is cynical about marriage.

As we reach “ Being Alive,” the penultimate song in the musical, we witness Robert’s growing realization that marriage, warts and all, is something to admire and aspire to.

The song opens with Robert mocking the negatives he perceives in married life:

Someone to hold you too close

Someone to hurt you too deep

Someone to sit in your chair

And ruin your sleep

But the observations he’s made throughout the musical and the exhortations of his friends culminate in the middle of the song, and Robert turns the lyrics around, instead using them as a plea of sorts:

Somebody hold me too close

Somebody hurt me too deep

Somebody sit in my chair

And ruin my sleep

And make me aware

Of being alive

Being alive

Growth is hard. It takes work. It requires resilience.

And such a journey awakens something in us — an awareness of sorts. It allows us to know ourselves better and to become more understanding of others.

Growth inevitably leads to empathy. And empathy is the secret sauce of leaders.

It may hurt to get there, but trust me — it’s worth it.

Thanks, and I’ll see you on the internet.