Habits That Could Damage Your Sexual Life

Sex is a gift from God Almighty to all living things, especially humans, and it has many benefits when it is healthily engaged. However, as beautiful as this act is, it can be damaged by some habits. Hence, below are some habits that can potentially damage your sex life.

You Are Overstressed

When you allow stress and anxiety to perpetually exhaust you everywhere, your health and desire for sex will be jeopardised. If your body is overloaded with stress chemicals for an extended time, you will not be effective in bed and in other physically rewarding activities.

To solve the problem, try to identify what is causing it and deal with it. A walk in the park, a yoga session, or laughing at your favourite comedy are all excellent ways to relieve stress regularly. If none of the aforementioned work, pray about it and see a counsellor.

You Do Not Engage In Foreplay

Science supports the idea that building up to sex may improve things. In a study of approximately 8,700 participants, both men and women reported that additional sorts of stimulation before intercourse made it last longer. Hence, sex may seem uninteresting when there is no foreplay.

You’re Too Preoccupied

When life becomes stressful, sex is often the first thing to go off the “to-do” list. However, intimacy should be a top priority in your partnership. Scheduling sex may sound awful, but it can help you avoid putting it off indefinitely. So make a schedule and stick to it. You’ll feel more connected, which will result in better bedtime sessions.

You’re Stereotyped

Being trapped in a routine can sometimes be the cause of a stale sex spell. You could follow a habit without even being aware of it. Try new positions with your spouse, or both of you should try having sex somewhere or at a time that is different from where you typically do it to mix things up.

You Consume Too Much Junk

If you are a junk food addict, you put a lot of refined carbohydrates, simple sugars, and saturated and trans fat into your body. Your ability to perform during sex may suffer because your blood flow is low. Eliminate the junk and replace it with lots of fruits, vegetables, and plant protein (such as nuts, beans, and tofu). Bonus: A nutritious diet will increase your energy levels for sex.

Your Diet Is Too Salty

Regularly using salty foods increases your risk of high blood pressure, which might reduce your libido. Avoid prepackaged meals, which frequently contain a lot of sodium, and be mindful of how much salt you put on your food at the table. Instead, use herbs and spices to enhance flavour.

You Stay Silent

Communication is like a currency in any relationship. Hence, discuss any issues you may be having with your sexual life or any suggestions you may have for different ideas. Concerned about your partner’s possible reaction to the conversation? Focus on your emotions and reactions rather than your spouse’s. It is beneficial to begin your statements with “I” rather than “you.”

You Focus On The Negative.

The signals you send to yourself or get about your body significantly impact how confident you feel. Your self-image and sexual desire both suffer when such signals are unfavourable. Break the habit of always focusing on what you dislike about yourself if that is your default state. Take care of yourself, and surround yourself with positive people.

You Drink Excessively

While a single beer or glass of wine may help you unwind, excessive consumption of alcohol might cause you to pass out in bed. When there is too much alcohol in their systems, men, in particular, may struggle with performance in bed. Control your alcohol consumption and see a positive change in your sex life.

Irregular Sleep

You risk losing your libido if you don’t get enough sleep. According to one study, women who slept more often reported having more (and better) sex.

You Ignore Your Waistline

Is the number on your scale greater than typical at the moment? Particularly if you’re a guy, losing a few pounds might improve your effectiveness in the bedroom. According to one study, men with a waist circumference exceeding 40 inches are likelier to experience erectile dysfunction than those with smaller waists.

You Smoke

Smoking has a lengthy list of negative health effects, and reducing sexual desire is one of them. Tobacco products include chemicals that can disrupt blood flow, leading to sexual dysfunction, particularly in males. Consult your doctor for advice on how to break the habit.

