We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Hanging With Haley Moss

Hanging With Haley Moss

by


Diagnosed as a child, Haley Moss knew she was destined for great things. A lawyer, artist, author, speaker and autism advocate, she’s realized her dreams.

Recently she sat down with Shannon and J.R. to talk about her life, what she has in the works and autism in general.

She does a lot of work consulting for lawyers these days and for non-profits with the hope of bringing the topic of autism into the mainstream.

We also talk about the online community of autistic and disabled people and how we can connect and make friends oftentimes easier than we can in the real world.

” I can’t help but laugh because I don’t feel like I have a lot of friends. I realized online. I don’t know if you guys have realized this, too, but we have a lot more of a supportive community of other autistic and disabled people, which makes me feel really connected because, in my regular life, I don’t feel as connected, so to speak.”

Haley Moss

Now it’s time to listen to the podcast.

Photo courtesy Not Weird Just Autistic.

Previously Published on Not Weird Just Autistic.

About J.R. Reed

J.R. Reed is an author, adult autism advocate, blogger, Podcaster, speaker, nerd, owner of an award-winning purple goatee and proud Aspie.
Diagnosed at age forty-six, he grew up most of his life, “Off the Spectrum.” as he talks about in his blog, Not Weird, Just Autistic.

J.R. Writes the columns Not Weird Just Autistic and Life With a Side of Disability for Good Men Project and does a weekly Not Weird Just Autistic podcast with co-host Shannon Hugghes.

The author of An Asperger’s Guide To Dating Neurotypicals, J.R. works with those high school age through adult to help them live better lives as well as educates NT’s on who we really are. He’s currently working on two books, Not Weird Just Autistic, along with the novel Diary of a Modern Dad, which features a main character with Asperger's Syndrome.

Connect with him: On Twitter @nwjautistic, on Facebook, Linkedin, on Instagram, and via his Website,www.NotWeirdJustAutistic.com

