Happiness Doesn’t Mean Perfection

The term “happiness” can be one that is loaded with assumptions. One of the most common misconceptions about being happy is that things have to be “perfect.” The reality is there’s no such thing as perfection. And if you spend your life trying to be perfect, you’re going to end up disappointed. Instead of trying to make things pristine and without flaws, try accepting them as they are. When you embrace your life as it is (flaws and all), you’re likely going to feel happier. Here are some ways to find acceptance in your life rather than insisting that things are picture perfect and happy.

What does “being happy” mean?



The good news is that “happy” is subjective. What makes you feel content will differ from the person next to you. That’s why each individual pursues different dreams in their life. There is no standard formula for happiness. It can help to read about other people’s perspectives on contentment. If you’re wondering how various people view the concept of happiness, you can learn more about it on BetterHelp. Perhaps you’re struggling with the idea of being happy because you feel pressured to appear a certain way or live up to a set of unrealistic societal standards. Instead of focusing on the idea of happiness, think about what you enjoy doing. Maybe you love running; perhaps you like taking care of animals at a shelter. You could be good at carpentry or an excellent artist. Consider the elements of your life that bring you joy. Part of feeling happy means evaluating what you want in your life and bringing those things into existence.

What are your goals?

It’s vital to have goals in life. They don’t have to be lofty ones, but it helps to have objectives to work toward so you feel content. What do you want to achieve? Perhaps your goal is to publish a book. Making that happen would make you feel happy. Publishing a novel is a tangible project that you completed. Maybe your goal is to start a family because you’ve dreamed of being a parent. Whatever your goals are, they matter. It can help to write out things that you care about so that you can see them in front of you. You can try this exercise surrounding goals. Take out a pen and paper and write down 3-5 things that are important to achieve. After you jot down the objectives, read them aloud to yourself. Hearing your goals allowed can make them feel more real. These goals may take time, but you can achieve them.

The path to happiness starts with action.

Now that you have your goals listed on a piece of paper, it’s time to start making a plan to achieve them. You can break them down into smaller steps. If you want, you can work on this goal exercise with a friend or loved one. You decide what steps it will take to achieve your dreams. For example, maybe you want to have a TED talk. The first step to doing that could be to write down your story, and the next is to edit it. After that, you might record it on video. There will be several steps to follow before you’re in front of an audience. The point is that you don’t just start out having a TED talk; there are steps to take to get there. You may find that you feel happy as you are writing down your goals and ways to achieve them. Happiness doesn’t always have to be the light at the end of the tunnel. It could be illumination along the way to your destination.

What if I’m not happy?

If you find that you’re unhappy, there could be several factors going on. One thing you can do is write down the reasons you feel unhappy. Perhaps you feel stuck in your life. You could be dealing with a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety that’s making you glum. Some people find that struggling with their well-being makes them feel sad, which is a natural feeling. You can get help for mental health if you’re having these issues. Other than a mental health condition, there are many things that could make you feel down. The question is: how do you find the source of your unhappiness?

Talk out your feelings

If you feel comfortable, you can discuss your feelings of unhappiness with a loved one. Talk through ways that you can respond to these roadblocks. If you find that talking to a friend or loved one is not enough, you can seek professional help. It’s possible to bring those ideas to a mental health provider to discuss. Sometimes people feel unhappy when they are not achieving their goals and find themselves stuck. It can help to discuss this issue with a licensed therapist. You don’t have to struggle with unhappiness alone.

There is no such thing as “perfect.”

It can be comforting to remember that there’s no such thing as perfect. If you are striving for perfection, you’re going to be let down. One of the crucial components of happiness is to set realistic goals and discover ways to achieve them. Another thing that can help you be happy is to accept yourself as you are. It’s not easy to admit that you have flaws, but the more that you can embrace who you are, the happier you will feel. If you need to seek a therapist to achieve this, there is no harm in doing that. You can see somebody in your local area or online. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help when you need it.

Photo Credit: iStock