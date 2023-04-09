Have High Standards in Relationships

Set high standards for yourself and don’t settle for anything less. You are the best judge of yourself and your capabilities.

~ Tony Robbins

Having high standards in relationships is crucial for personal happiness and growth. A relationship is a partnership between two individuals, and it’s important to have clear expectations and boundaries. High standards can provide a foundation for a healthy and fulfilling union that’s built on mutual respect, trust, and love.

In the early stages of a relationship, it can be tempting to overlook red flags and ignore warning signs, especially when you like the person. However, settling for less than you deserve can lead to disappointment, frustration, and even resentment in the long run.

Having high standards in a relationship means that you are committed to finding someone who meets your needs, respects your boundaries, and shares your values. One of the key benefits of having high standards is that it helps you attract the right person.

If you have a clear idea of what you’re looking for, you’re less likely to waste time with someone who isn’t a good match. People who have high standards are more likely to attract partners who are confident, self-assured, and respectful because they exude a sense of self-worth and integrity.

As you live high standards publicly and privately, and even under great pressure adhere to them, you raise the vision of others.

~ Richard G. Scott

When both partners have high standards, it creates a dynamic where both individuals are motivated to treat each other well and make the relationship a priority. Having high standards also helps you maintain self-respect and dignity. When you know what you deserve and what you won’t tolerate, you’re less likely to put up with disrespectful or hurtful behavior from your partner.

You’ll also be less likely to compromise on your values or beliefs, which can lead to personal growth and a greater sense of fulfillment. By holding yourself to a high standard, you’re also encouraging your partner to do the same, which can help create a relationship that is based on mutual respect and understanding.

It’s also important to note that having high standards doesn’t mean that you’re expecting perfection from your partner. No one is perfect, and relationships will always have their challenges. However, having high standards means that you are committed to finding someone who treats you with respect and kindness, and who is willing to work through problems and challenges together.

When both partners have high standards, it creates a supportive environment where both individuals feel valued and appreciated, which can lead to a stronger and more lasting relationship.

Having high standards helps you avoid toxic relationships. When you have clear expectations and boundaries, you’re less likely to fall into a relationship with someone who is abusive, controlling, or manipulative. By knowing what you won’t tolerate, you’ll be able to recognize these warning signs early on and avoid getting involved in a toxic relationship.

It’s a funny thing about life; if you refuse to accept anything but the best, you very often get it.

~ W. Somerset Maugham

This can help you avoid significant emotional and psychological harm, and allow you to find a partner who truly values and supports you. It’s also important to recognize that high standards don’t mean that you’re closed off or unfriendly. On the contrary, it means that you’re open and honest about what you want in a relationship.

Having high standards in relationships is essential for personal happiness and growth. It helps you attract the right person, maintain self-respect and dignity, avoid toxic relationships, and find a partner who truly values and supports you.

By having clear expectations and boundaries, you can create a healthy and fulfilling union that’s based on mutual respect, trust, and love. So don’t be afraid to hold yourself to a high standard and choose wisely, because you’re worth it!

