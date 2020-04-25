Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Have I Ever Been Dishonest?

Have I Ever Been Dishonest?

A very brief history of untruth.

by Leave a Comment

Even if your goal is to be honest 100% of the time, are there times you haven’t been honest?

For me, there were. As recently as sometime in the last two years.

There I was, crossing the street, a right-turning vehicle stopped to respect my right-of-way. Someone (I think) stopped to avoid hitting them, and the car behind that car screeched to a halt, no, rear-ended that vehicle. Rather a chain reaction, or was it?

The point is, I didn’t really see the impact of the collision. I left my phone number with one of the parties of the two who collided, and I did get a call from an insurance company. The insurance adjuster asked me relevant questions, and lo and behold, I didn’t have the answers. I did, however, say that I did, and that I caught myself doing.

I caught myself, but it was too late. Someone’s fate, fault or premium relied partly on my statement. I was too busy watching where I was stepping, getting to the curb. I didn’t see what I said I saw three times!

This specific incident was not the most recent, or the first. And it wasn’t in the last two years. The point being?

I wasn’t honest in a way that so far has been extremely difficult. Hopefully, writing this story will help me gain integrity and honesty. It is very valuable to be honest, don’t you agree?

Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

 

About David Bragen

I am a Western-Born concerned citizen. I believe in being frank and open minded, as well as listening.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.