Hello My Old Friend

Like an old friend who sometimes shows up at our doorstep, there are things in our lives that insist on doing the same.

A long time ago, I heard that things always come back so we can learn a certain lesson or heal some wound within us. This happens in various aspects of our lives. For some, it’s romantic relationships; for others, it’s finances, family, or work, and the list goes on almost infinitively.

Hello, old friend, I thought the lesson had been learned and that the wound was healed, but here you are again.

This old friend, who feels more like an old enemy but whom I insist on treating as a friend because, despite everything, he comes for my own good, believing in what I heard back then, Whenever he returns, he’s not the same, but at the same time, he is.

He comes in different clothes, and even his face seems different, but in my heart, I know it’s the same old friend who seems to accompany me through life. When he leaves, it’s a relief to see him go.

Will you leave for good? Will I never see you again, my old friend? He doesn’t answer; he never does. He knows the answer already resides within me.

Like a snowball that grows as it rolls down the mountain, that’s how the feeling that an old friend is about to arrive feels.

Maybe it’s not just the old friend’s desire to appear; maybe deep down I miss the challenge of seeing him knock on my door. He arrives, comes in, and it’s like a classic movie that we’ve seen so many times and know all the lines. Nothing new. But then the plan to get him out of the house begins. The excuses, the quick solution: say goodbye and not see him for a long time.

Something tells me that the way I treat this old friend is perhaps the reason why he keeps coming back. Maybe it’s not really him who likes to come back, but me who forces him to.

Unlike him, perhaps I’m his old enemy, pretending to be his old friend and bringing him back even when he doesn’t want to.

He’s here in my house now; maybe it’s time to welcome him and let him stay until he wants to leave of his own free will.

Maybe I can really learn what he’s been telling me over and over again.

Maybe I haven’t really listened yet, with all the rush to get him out of here.

Maybe that’s it. He brings the challenge, points to it, and shows me the solution. I ignore the challenge, look away, and pretend he was never here.

Maybe it’s time to be an old friend to this old friend of mine.

Hello, old friend! Come in, make yourself comfortable; my home is your home.

…

© 2024 Lost in My Soul

Light and Love from my Soul to Yours! 🤍

Photo credit: mari lezhava on Unsplash