Her Brother Tells Truth [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Each of my kids has left a profound mark on me. They’ve done the same to just about every surface they touch LOL. That’s why I use @ArmorAll, so that the only marks that stick are the ones they leave on my heart, not my RV.

We had a great time visiting Baltimore, Maryland and Nashville, Tennessee the real fun was with our family headed back theres one conversation we are avoiding and thats the TALK!!!!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 hey theo tell them the earth is flat

00:03 that’s what i’m doing i’m i’m just gonna

00:05 plant random lies into your children no

00:08 i’m not gonna do that because then i’d

00:09 be a bad uncle that’s trash on me hello

00:11 hello hello look at me i’ve been fresh

00:13 i’ve been walking with my savior

00:19 when you see me never stress when you

00:21 see me see me see me you say hello hello

00:30 [Music]

00:36 creating memories with my children is

00:37 one of my favorite things to do after a

00:39 year inside getting out into the world

00:41 was something i knew was important but

00:44 it was still making me a little anxious

00:46 to be honest

00:47 that’s why i’m glad to have armor all

00:48 disinfecting wipes with us along the way

00:51 to make sure we’re staying clean healthy

00:53 and safe while we see what’s outside of

00:55 our own backyard

00:57 we just got back from baltimore maryland

00:58 which is where most of my family is we

01:01 got to see my mother

01:02 her mother and dad

01:04 i would make him say things

01:07 you know what’s funny is he be

01:09 when he be on the phone with someone

01:11 from baltimore i know because

01:13 his voice his voice changes his voice

01:15 gets a little bit louder

01:17 and like uh

01:19 what did he do because i gotta talk over

01:21 them loud baltimore voices

01:34 you also got to see my grandmother on my

01:35 dad’s side we have a ride ladies and

01:39 we gentlemen

01:40 driving driving or sneakily and

01:44 glenn is

01:46 there’s a lot of cars here

01:52 [Music]

01:52 [Applause]

02:03 [Applause]

02:11 [Music]

02:12 there was something about being around

02:14 my family in baltimore that just made me

02:15 feel like

02:16 like home

02:18 i just got this boost of energy and the

02:20 sounds of laughter and music and the

02:22 smell of trendy food really rejuvenated

02:25 me

02:26 like for the first time i remembered

02:28 that i’m really rich in relationship

02:31 after baltimore we flew back to south

02:33 carolina and drove all the way to

02:34 nashville to see vets brothers

02:37 [Music]

02:49 if you’ve been on the channel a while

02:50 you’ve seen these guys before these are

02:52 yvette’s older and younger brother the

02:54 chocolate babies uncles anthony and john

02:57 and anytime i have them on the channel

02:58 it’s always a bunch of questions so let

03:00 me just kind of introduce you to them

03:02 first the older brother anthony o’neil

03:04 is one of the leading voices in finance

03:06 for adults and young adults he’s a

03:08 best-selling author and speaker and he’s

03:10 killing it right now what i love about

03:12 these three individuals is that they are

03:14 completely different but they pretty

03:15 much come from the same home john is an

03:18 incredible musician right he sings he

03:21 emcees him and i used to do music back

03:23 in the day but he has about 90 000

03:25 monthly listeners on spotify really

03:27 really dope artists and he’s married so

03:29 don’t even ask now i got so much to say

03:31 about the role of an uncle and how

03:33 important that role is i don’t really

03:35 have time to cover it in this video

03:37 because i didn’t get enough footage of

03:38 these guys now it sucks to have to do

03:40 this but i gotta throw my man under the

03:42 bus jon

03:43 blew it he completely blew it and let me

03:45 explain let me just explain to you what

03:47 this man did we left uriah alone with

03:50 uncle john for like

03:52 10 minutes

03:53 and uriah

03:56 asked john a question or something about

03:58 where babies come from

04:01 and john didn’t like you know yeah yeah

04:03 you highlight your mom and dad he was

04:04 like you know

04:06 this is my time

04:08 and john decides to tell you ryan bo

04:13 i’ll just have your riot tell you what

04:14 did you say to me what about uncle john

04:17 what did uncle john tell you

04:19 uncle john

04:20 said i was a tadpoler

04:23 mom said is that true what i didn’t say

04:26 that uncle john’s just telling me what

04:27 uncle john said okay so

04:30 uncle son said we were a tadpoler

04:34 and dad’s

04:36 um

04:38 like dad

04:40 and dad

04:41 and our dad shooted us out into mom’s

04:45 body

04:46 and i

04:48 know that’s not true

04:50 i’m just telling the story

04:52 do you say you can’t leave

04:55 [Music]

04:59 you know you know

05:01 when you have this is sibling rivalry at

05:03 this point when you have kids i’m i’m

05:06 i’m gonna i’m not even gonna do it i’m

05:07 gonna have my children do it hey deal

05:10 tell them the earth is flat

05:12 that’s what i’m doing i’m i’m just gonna

05:14 plant random lies into your children no

05:17 i’m not gonna do that because then i’d

05:18 be a bad uncle that’s trash on me

05:21 but we are definitely dealing with the

05:23 repercussions of that conversation at

05:25 this point and it’s just time now we

05:27 have to have the conversation about

05:31 with the children

05:32 [Music]

05:36 thank you john thanks

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock