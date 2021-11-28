Get Daily Email
Her Brother Tells Truth [Video]

Her Brother Tells Truth [Video]

Each of my kids has left a profound mark on me.

by

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Each of my kids has left a profound mark on me. They’ve done the same to just about every surface they touch LOL. That’s why I use @ArmorAll, so that the only marks that stick are the ones they leave on my heart, not my RV.

We had a great time visiting Baltimore, Maryland and Nashville, Tennessee the real fun was with our family headed back theres one conversation we are avoiding and thats the TALK!!!!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey theo tell them the earth is flat
that’s what i’m doing i’m i’m just gonna
plant random lies into your children no
i’m not gonna do that because then i’d
be a bad uncle that’s trash on me hello
hello hello look at me i’ve been fresh
i’ve been walking with my savior
when you see me never stress when you
see me see me see me you say hello hello
[Music]
creating memories with my children is
one of my favorite things to do after a
year inside getting out into the world
was something i knew was important but
it was still making me a little anxious
to be honest
that’s why i’m glad to have armor all
disinfecting wipes with us along the way
to make sure we’re staying clean healthy
and safe while we see what’s outside of
our own backyard
we just got back from baltimore maryland
which is where most of my family is we
got to see my mother
her mother and dad
i would make him say things
you know what’s funny is he be
when he be on the phone with someone
from baltimore i know because
his voice his voice changes his voice
gets a little bit louder
and like uh
what did he do because i gotta talk over
them loud baltimore voices
you also got to see my grandmother on my
dad’s side we have a ride ladies and
we gentlemen
driving driving or sneakily and
glenn is
there’s a lot of cars here
[Music]
[Applause]
[Applause]
[Music]
there was something about being around
my family in baltimore that just made me
feel like
like home
i just got this boost of energy and the
sounds of laughter and music and the
smell of trendy food really rejuvenated
me
like for the first time i remembered
that i’m really rich in relationship
after baltimore we flew back to south
carolina and drove all the way to
nashville to see vets brothers
[Music]
if you’ve been on the channel a while
you’ve seen these guys before these are
yvette’s older and younger brother the
chocolate babies uncles anthony and john
and anytime i have them on the channel
it’s always a bunch of questions so let
me just kind of introduce you to them
first the older brother anthony o’neil
is one of the leading voices in finance
for adults and young adults he’s a
best-selling author and speaker and he’s
killing it right now what i love about
these three individuals is that they are
completely different but they pretty
much come from the same home john is an
incredible musician right he sings he
emcees him and i used to do music back
in the day but he has about 90 000
monthly listeners on spotify really
really dope artists and he’s married so
don’t even ask now i got so much to say
about the role of an uncle and how
important that role is i don’t really
have time to cover it in this video
because i didn’t get enough footage of
these guys now it sucks to have to do
this but i gotta throw my man under the
bus jon
blew it he completely blew it and let me
explain let me just explain to you what
this man did we left uriah alone with
uncle john for like
10 minutes
and uriah
asked john a question or something about
where babies come from
and john didn’t like you know yeah yeah
you highlight your mom and dad he was
like you know
this is my time
and john decides to tell you ryan bo
i’ll just have your riot tell you what
did you say to me what about uncle john
what did uncle john tell you
uncle john
said i was a tadpoler
mom said is that true what i didn’t say
that uncle john’s just telling me what
uncle john said okay so
uncle son said we were a tadpoler
and dad’s
um
like dad
and dad
and our dad shooted us out into mom’s
body
and i
know that’s not true
i’m just telling the story
do you say you can’t leave
[Music]
you know you know
when you have this is sibling rivalry at
this point when you have kids i’m i’m
i’m gonna i’m not even gonna do it i’m
gonna have my children do it hey deal
tell them the earth is flat
that’s what i’m doing i’m i’m just gonna
plant random lies into your children no
i’m not gonna do that because then i’d
be a bad uncle that’s trash on me
but we are definitely dealing with the
repercussions of that conversation at
this point and it’s just time now we
have to have the conversation about
with the children
[Music]
thank you john thanks

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

