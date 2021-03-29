Get Daily Email
Hey There, Human [Video]

Yvette Nicole Brown + Rainn Wilson on empathy + racial justice

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Rainn Wilson + Yvette Nicole Brown talk about the pandemic, the racial justice movement, and how the two have intersected.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– You don’t have to feel bad that people
00:02
that things are a little bit easier for you in this country.
00:04
Just take that delicious gift that you’ve been given
00:08
and make sure you use it to make sure
00:09
that the playing field is level for other people.
00:19
– [Rainn] Hey human, with me Rainn Wilson.
00:26
– Hae everybody, how’s it going?
00:29
Welcome to, Hey There, Human with me your host Rainn Wilson
00:34
today’s episode is brought to you
00:38
from the Albertson’s parking lot
00:42
because we are moving today
00:45
and our internet went out for some reason
00:49
at the same time.
00:50
So we’re moving and I had no internet
00:52
there’s a subway, a Jack in the box, a McDonald’s
00:56
and I think back there is like a Coco’s.
01:00
So it’s America baby, it’s America.
01:06
I’m here in my car, I have some stuff from my office
01:09
in the back seat to move
01:12
and you guys, I’m so excited for today
01:17
because Yvette Nicole Brown is here
01:20
and she’s really awesome in about 17 different ways
01:26
as an actor, an activist and a host
01:29
and just genuine good human being
01:33
and I tell you guys something
01:35
I don’t really deal with my social media very much.
01:39
I try and stay away from it as much as possible.
01:42
I post some stuff here and there,
01:44
I comment a little bit
01:46
but you know, I posted something yesterday
01:48
about fighting racism, being an anti racist
01:54
and the comments on it were really exceptional.
01:59
You have a very very vocal minority in the United States
02:03
who are rabidly anti being quote unquote woke
02:10
an anti virtue signaling, an anti white privilege,
02:15
an anti white guilt
02:17
and first of all, I wanna say that no one is talking about
02:21
white people being guilty for their past behaviors.
02:25
At least I think not no one alive right now
02:29
owned any slaves.
02:31
We all us white folk I believe, and many specialists
02:37
in this field believe that if you start to peel the onion
02:41
see that we are privileged.
02:44
and we have benefited from that privilege.
02:47
You know, one example for me is I went to a high school
02:51
that had a really great arts program
02:53
because they had lots of money because it was funded
02:55
by the property values of the area that I lived in.
02:58
Although my family was very poor, we lived,
03:01
we were moved into an apartment building
03:03
that was in the radius within the radius of a very wealthy,
03:07
well endowed, no pun intended that’s what she said,
03:11
high school with a great arts program
03:13
and as I had interest in acting and started doing improv
03:16
and acting and music and stuff like that,
03:20
the gates were wide open
03:21
that the teachers had all been to art schools
03:23
and arts colleges said, yes
03:26
you can absolutely make a career for yourself
03:28
as an actor, as an artist, here’s some great schools
03:31
you can apply to that, have some great programs
03:34
and here’s how you study, here’s how you train, et cetera
03:38
and this in a way is white privilege on a number
03:43
of different levels.
03:44
One having to do with the fact that our schools
03:47
in this country are based on their property values
03:50
surrounding the schools
03:51
which is entirely unfair.
03:53
So you have these inner city schools
03:56
that have very poor funding
03:57
and don’t get extracurricular activities and arts funding
04:01
and then you have these wealthy suburban,
04:05
mostly white schools that are very well funded.
04:08
So it continues this conundrum, this economic disparity
04:15
between rich and poor
04:16
between white people and people of color.
04:19
So I’m very disturbed and distraught this morning
04:24
about the really shrill angry voices
04:28
that seemed to be very active on the internet right now,
04:31
trying to shred any argument
04:36
about bringing increased sensitivity
04:39
and awareness to racial justice in this country.
04:43
Like why not have some empathy
04:48
compassion, and learn about the lives
04:50
of people of color and what they’ve gone through
04:52
and look at some social dynamic systems
04:55
and just learn about them.
04:56
Just keep your heart open and your mind open
04:58
to learning stuff, what harm is there in that?
05:02
So anyways, maybe you guys can help me out with this
05:06
and maybe Yvette Nicole Brown can.
05:09
Hi Yvette.
05:10
– Hi Rainn, how are you?
05:12
– I’m good, how are you?
05:14
– You look so nice and comfortable in your house, there .
05:18
I’m a little bit hot here in this Albertson’s parking lot
05:22
but yeah how’s it going, nice to see you.
05:25
– Nice to see you, this is the first time I think
05:28
I’ve seen your sweet little face
05:29
since we worked together on the office like in this way.
05:32
– You know, I’m a suburban dad
05:35
and I stay at home and I don’t go out a lot either.
05:38
So Yvette, I would love to hear your perspective
05:42
on everything that’s going on right now
05:44
and especially what’s on my mind a lot.
05:48
You had a really great Instagram quote
05:50
It said like okay, now our Instagram feed is back to normal
05:53
but black lives still matter or something like that.
05:55
I forgot and I’m butchering
05:57
but this is the big question for me is like
05:59
okay, I guess it’s okay to tell jokes on Twitter again
06:02
and I guess it’s okay to post pictures
06:04
of your pets on Instagram,
06:07
but how do we not go back to normal?
06:09
Well, even before the newest racial horror
06:14
in the streets that we’ve all witnessed as a nation,
06:16
I felt like COVID was a reset,
06:19
I felt like the idea that everybody on the planet
06:22
had to stay home and reconnect with their family members
06:26
take a break from work
06:27
cause so many people are in this hustle
06:29
this gotta secure the bag racing and chasing everything
06:33
type mindset.
06:34
I thought it was really gonna be cleansing and healing
06:37
ironically for all of us to be home reconnecting
06:42
with the things that actually matter
06:43
and that is our our friends and our family and our faith
06:47
and just a nap, you know what I mean?
06:50
I could tell people are running so much in this world
06:53
that you don’t even let your body rest,
06:56
let your mind rest when you need to.
06:58
So I felt that that was happening with the pandemic
07:02
the worst thing possible
07:03
but it had another side, a silver lining to it was that
07:06
and then when everything started happening in the streets
07:09
because of the murder of George Floyd and Rihanna Taylor
07:12
and Ahmaud Arbery and many others
07:16
I feel like it allowed everyone that was already home
07:19
and already focusing on the things that matter.
07:21
It allowed them to see things that they had either
07:24
turned a blind eye to
07:26
or just never really understood, you know?
07:30
And so I believe, and maybe I’m naive.
07:34
I believe that there was a seismic shift in this country
07:37
because for the longest time the people that were oppressed
07:41
by the systemic racism are the ones going come on guys,
07:43
please listen listen.
07:46
Now we have allies and accomplices that don’t look like us
07:51
that are able to go into rooms
07:52
that we can go in that have platforms that are larger
07:55
than some of us have, they have positions and jobs
07:59
and titles that allow them to make decisions
08:01
that will change things.
08:04
So it’s important for conversations like this,
08:07
it’s important for everyone that is not black,
08:10
who has a platform and a heart for the struggle
08:14
to use their platform.
08:15
I mean, you could still talk about lip gloss
08:17
and you know, beautiful breath or whatever
08:19
but just every once in a while, remind people that,
08:21
you know there are still, you know, problems in this nation.
08:25
That, again, I love that you started out
08:26
with there not being guilt
08:28
because the think about white guilt, it doesn’t help.
08:33
You know what I mean?
08:33
Even the friends, I’ve had friends that have called me
08:35
and they’re apologizing for what you know
08:37
their great great grandfather may have done
08:38
and I appreciate the apology
08:40
and if you feel you need to give an apology, God bless.
08:42
I’m not saying that it’s not accepted and appreciated
08:45
but sometimes once you get that apology out,
08:49
you feel like you did it.
08:50
Like I finally said the words that great great grandpas
08:53
shouldn’t have own slaves on his plantation
08:55
and now I’m going to go, no, no, no, no, no no.
08:57
That was his sin being complicit even without knowing
09:03
and just happily accepting the benefits without thinking
09:06
of other people that’s, what’s on your plate
09:08
and that’s something that each person that is not
09:11
a person of color can do, they can figure out
09:14
I didn’t cause myself to be privileged,
09:17
it’s not my fault that I’m privileged
09:19
but what I use my privilege for.
09:22
So that’s all we’re asking our allies and accomplices to do
09:25
you don’t have to feel bad, if people
09:27
that things are a little bit easier for you in this country
09:30
just take that delicious gift that you’ve been given
09:33
and make sure you use it to make sure
09:35
that the playing field is level for other people.
09:37
– It’s interesting how the reactionary
09:42
I don’t wanna name a political party
09:44
or anything like that ’cause it’s all different parties
09:47
but people who want to keep things the same
09:50
kind of tie and acknowledgement of white privilege
09:53
to white guilt and it’s like
09:55
it doesn’t have to be that way.
09:57
I’m not saying be Spock
09:58
but I don’t have to like carry this great heavyweight
10:01
in my heart to just kind of really say like,
10:05
wow I have never been trailed by hotel security
10:11
or store security in a store in my life.
10:13
I have no idea what that feels like
10:15
– Every single time, if I go to a certain stores,
10:19
I will be following it is so bad right for me personally,
10:22
I can’t speak for everyone else.
10:23
I walk into some stores and give them my purse and my bags.
10:26
I walk in and go to the counter and go,
10:28
hey guys, these are a little heavy
10:29
can I leave them behind the counter?
10:31
– Wow, yeah.
10:32
– You know, and I’ll even say, I’m gonna give it to you
10:34
so that you don’t follow me through the store
10:36
because I’m concerned about their feelings
10:38
and I don’t want them to feel like they’re racist
10:41
or feel like they’re profiling me.
10:42
So I go, oh, bags are heavy can you just hold this for me?
10:45
And then there’s a chance
10:47
that I might be able to actually shop like a regular person
10:49
without someone following me
10:50
and folding clothes everywhere I go.
10:52
The thing of the white guilt part of it is that
10:55
it becomes something else
10:58
that black people have to deal with.
10:59
So we have to deal with the systemic racism
11:02
we have to deal with making sure
11:04
that we don’t appear threatening in any space we go into,
11:08
any job we take, we can never speak as freely
11:11
as our white counterparts can
11:12
because there’s always this black men
11:14
are considered threatening black women are considered angry.
11:18
So we have to always kind of thread this needle
11:20
so it’s not even just that.
11:21
But then you also have to make sure
11:23
that we don’t hurt anybody’s feelings
11:25
and if their feelings are hurting
11:26
you have to make sure that their okay
11:28
and if they’re crying or they feel guilty
11:30
we have to stop everything else that we’re doing
11:32
and everything that we’re carrying to tend to them
11:35
and I’m saying it’s a great gift to maybe mend that wound
11:41
amongst your friends and family
11:43
and you guys commiserate together on how you feel
11:46
about realizing for the first time
11:49
how bad it really is for Black and Brown people.
11:51
and that is something you need to do.
11:53
This is like, I liken it to awakening asleep walker, Right?
11:57
You always hear that it can be violent
11:59
you can be violent, they can be violent, they can be scared.
12:03
It’s shocking to wake someone up who’s in their own reverie
12:08
they’re in there having their own experience
12:10
and you bring them back to reality, it’s shocking.
12:13
So I understand that
12:15
but at the same time, there’s too much work to do
12:18
for me to stop the work to make sure you’re okay
12:21
because you just realize that people are suffering.
12:24
The people that are suffering have wounds to attend to
12:28
you see what I mean?
12:29
Like the tree that used to be taken care of their first,
12:32
there’s no condemnation for me, there’s no hate for me,
12:35
there’s me seriously striving to help people understand
12:38
so that they can pick up the Baton
12:40
and run their leg of the race whatever that may be
12:42
and create more allies.
12:45
You know, I’ve also been talking to, you know,
12:48
the people that are in the fight and let them know,
12:50
like you don’t win allies by kicking them in the shins
12:53
when they get it wrong you’re gonna get it wrong.
12:56
You’re learning to walk this thing for the first time
12:59
so there’s gonna be some missteps,
13:01
there’s gonna be some stumbles
13:02
but you don’t get people to want to continue
13:05
to fight for you if you’re hateful when they mess up.
13:08
Yes you can correct them and say,
13:09
that’s not the way to do it
13:11
but you don’t have to be nasty about it.
13:13
Especially when we’re talking about the people
13:14
that are trying to help
13:15
and people that are not trying to help,
13:17
the people that are actively trying to tear it down
13:20
and poor trying to co-opt the movement
13:22
and make it into something that it’s not,
13:23
that’s a whole nother thing
13:24
but the ones that are allies, we got to treat them
13:27
as if they’re actually allies which they are.
13:30
– Yeah, that’s beautiful, that’s really well said.
13:35
This has been such a wonderful conversation
13:37
and you’re an awesome human being
13:39
and I hope we get to work together again
13:40
and I hope you get your own talk show.
13:42
– Great, thank you so much, I would love that Rainn.
13:46
I think that you are one of the special people
13:48
on this planet, I am grateful.
13:50
No, I’m grateful for SoulPancake
13:52
I’ve loved it for many many years.
13:54
– Oh, that’s so sweet. I really appreciate that so much
13:57
and it’s just been an honest pleasure
13:58
and now we’re connected we got each other’s emails
14:01
and whatnot finally.
14:02
So just call on me if you need anything at all,
14:05
I’ll help you move,
14:06
I have a lot of experience I’m moving today.
14:08
You know, I can detail your car, whatever you need
14:11
I’m here, all right, much love to you.
14:15
Just fantastic, so what a pleasure
14:17
and people on SoulPancake we need to give her a show
14:20
why doesn’t SoulPancake give her a show
14:21
can we figure out some something to do with her please?
14:25
I know you’re watching right now
14:26
but this was a really fun episode.
14:28
Thank you so much for tuning in to, Hey They’re, human.
14:31
Please follow at Yvette Nicole Brown,
14:33
please follow at SoulPancake.
14:35
So stay human, stay sexy, I love you all, goodbye.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

