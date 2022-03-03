Hike the Fisher Towers Trail Outside of Moab

The Fisher Towers National Scenic Trail is a 4.4-mile round trip out and back trail rated as moderate. It winds beneath King Fisher, Ancient Art, Echo, Cottontail and Titan towers. Erosion is responsible for carving the red rock and craggy mud spires into strange shapes.

The trail ends on a ridge and offers almost 360-degree views of the Fisher Towers, Castle Rock areas, and the Colorado River. The Fisher Towers are also a favorite among rock climbers and slackliners.

It’s all about the red rocks.

Enjoy the drive.

The area’s red rock landscape is iconic Utah. Arches and Canyonlands National Parks are the most popular attractions in the area. But Highway 128, north of Moab, is designated as the Upper Colorado River Scenic Byway and is a destination itself.

The highway follows the Colorado River and hugs the base of massive rock formations. The highway pull-offs are perfect for riverside exploring and taking dramatic photos. Camping, rafting and hiking are accessible from this highway.

Highway 128 winds through a valley. The turnoff to Fisher Towers is 22 miles up this scenic highway. The area’s numerous buttes and rocky towers are reminiscent of Monument Valley and The Valley of the Gods.

Erosion sculpts the towers.

Noteworthy rocks line the trail.

Unusual pinnacles and vertical cliffs comprise the Fisher Towers. They are monuments to erosion and stand as jagged and grooved shapes. Shades of red, brown and purple sedimentary rock dominate the towers.

Dried red mud covers the cliff faces, which increases the strange texture and uneven landscape.

Take reasonable precautions.

Descriptions rate this trail between easy and moderate. It is rocky, steep and well compacted. The trail narrows and is one way at multiple points. Caution is necessary where sheer drop-offs meet the narrow path.

Tiny arrows, rails, wooden stumps and cairns make the trail easy to follow. But when the footpath crosses open rock, it can momentarily disappear.

Occasional hazards: Continual erosion can create falling rocks. The trail can be slippery after a rainstorm.

There is no water or shade on the trail.

Immerse yourself in iconic Utah.

On the day I hiked, the wind was insane. Getting to the trailhead was slow going.

The distant Castle Valley is immediately visible and remains so throughout the hike. The hike begins from the parking lot near the trail sign, register and pit toilet.

From here, the trail descends into a wash surrounded by blackbrush, pinyon pine, juniper and Russian thistle—better known as tumbleweed. It then switchbacks up to the bases of Kingfisher and Ancient Art towers.

Four exposed spires shape the Ancient Art Tower. The corkscrew-topped point is easy to spot and is a popular climbing destination.

Closer to the trail are odd goblin-like formations called hoodoos. Again, erosion is responsible for their shape. Different rock layers erode while hardened caps of rock remain on the top. Hoodoos make the hike feel otherworldly.

The trail continues around the base of Ancient Art and snakes and curves into another gully. Here, it leaves the Kingfisher Tower and Ancient Art behind and approaches Echo and Cottontail Towers. The trail climbs out of the wash, gains altitude and reaches the Cottontail Tower’s base.

Take care and hold your kids’ hands as you approach the upcoming wall. Here, the pathway is singletrack with steep drop-offs. You can feel your way along these huge vertical monoliths or steady yourself as the trail edges near this sheer drop.

The Cottontail Tower’s base is a popular resting spot. This spot shows just how massive these formations are. Hikers are mere dots against the towering red rock. Many hikers turn around and return to the trailhead here or after the Titan.

To reach the Titan, you navigate a six-step metal ladder that drops you into a gully.

After this, more switchbacks wind to the Titan, which reaches 900 vertical feet above the trail and is the country’s tallest stand-alone tower. It looks majestic against the deep blue sky. The footpath eventually leaves the Titan behind and crests onto a ridge.

Here you can enjoy stunning 360-degree views of iconic Utah: the Colorado River, Book Cliffs, Castleton Towers, the Priest and the Fisher Towers from a different vantage point. A wooden ‘Trail Ends’ sign is your cue to return to the trailhead.

This trail is worth it!

Access for everyone

Nearby Arches and Canyonlands National Parks are popular destinations. Both warn visitors about long lines and conjested parking lots. This hike is a free alternative and an opportunity to enjoy the Colorado Plateau. Fisher Towers National Scenic Trail has no fee. Visitors can drive up and get started.

This trail is doubly accessible because it is rated between easy and moderate and is suitable for novice hikers.

Most hikers can access and enjoy this one-of-a-kind Utah landscape. On the day I hiked, I encountered trail runners, dog owners, meditators, families with children and hikers of all ages.

Views for days

While some trail descriptions warn that there is no shade on this hike, others praise the unobstructed views. The trail’s red rock towers and the distant Castle Valley are stunning against the blue sky. The panoramas are impressive and make this hike a photographer’s dream and well worth it.

Images courtesy of author