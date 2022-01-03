Get Daily Email
His Hair Must Go! [Video]

Uriah hates getting his hair done, and I don't blame the kid.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Uriah hates getting his hair done, and I don’t blame the kid. Maintaining locs is a process that requires patience, consistency, and sometimes pain, all of which this seven year old does not by any means enjoy. When it came time this month for Riah to get his hair done, I knew it was the beginning of the end. Yvette, on the other hand, may have been projecting a fear of change and we ended up in a disagreement about whether or not allowing Riah to cut his hair was enabling him. So which one of us gets the hard pill to swallow? Watch and find out…

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

 

