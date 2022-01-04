Hollie Kitchens: Win, Learn, and Grow [Podcast]

By Evan Johnson

Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you don’t want to do because they want to do it.

Quality leaders are inspirational, motivational, and coachable.

Check your ego at the door.

Lead with yourself first and be the example.

When you don’t share your story, you are really just robbing others of an impact.

Always keep learning and trying to grow as a leader.

Take off your victim glasses and put on your accountability glasses.

It all comes back to community.

How can you attract people, and how can you do it differently?

Important Quotes:

“Just because you’re a leader doesn’t mean you have all the answers.”

“It’s all about giving.”

“We all do have a story.”

“Self-awareness, self-discovery, self-leadership.”

“Everybody rises together.”

“If they’re not coming from a place of love, I feel bad for them.”

More On Hollie Kitchens:

Hollie’s professional experience includes Home Staging, Real Estate Sales, and Event Planning – which has a direct impact on having the skills to thinking as an entrepreneur, know the business side of things, being strategic, being detailed, time management and managing several different projects at once. Hollie is the CEO/Founder of Lady Legend Boutique, host to Unleash Your Inner Legend podcast, and co-founder of Women Elevation.

One of Hollie’s core values is continually growing and getting better. If she’s not working, or spending time with her family; Hollie dedicates a lot of her time to honing her knowledge both professionally and personally by hiring professional coaches, attending seminars, consuming herself with personal development and surrounding herself with like-minded people.

She lives by her WHY:

“To inspire people to let go of limiting beliefs so that they can unleash their inner legend and live the life they were intended to.”

Her passions include spending quality time with her family, traveling, and doing things that make her laugh her face off.

.

.

Resources:

The Women Elevation Facebook group.

UnleashYourLegend

LadyLegendBoutique

Lady Legend Boutique Facebook group.

