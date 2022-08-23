Holly Hoffman: Your Winner Within

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Holly Hoffman talks a bout her experience joining Survivor, her love for running, supporting people and being positive, the importance of learning to control your anger and forgiveness.

In This Episode:

[3:28] What does championship leadership mean to Holly?

[4:49] Who is Holly Hoffman and what brought her to where she is today?

[10:21] Leaders that have influenced her.

[20:04] Her vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[23:37] A turning point inside of her life.

[28:20] Episode takeaways.

The Guest:

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” Marie Robinson

Holly Hoffman was the last remaining member of the Espada Tribe and the last woman standing on Season 21 of CBS’ hit reality show “Survivor Nicaragua”. Through that experience, and others throughout her life, Holly was inspired to share her message of survival.

A professional motivational speaker and the author of Your Winner Within and Write Yourself a Note, Holly acknowledges that life is made up of challenges, and we are oftentimes faced with situations that seem insurmountable. But within each of us is an ability to focus our thoughts, emotions, and energy to succeed—if only we have the knowledge, tools, and discipline to do so.

A native of South Dakota, Holly’s writing and speaking not only offer encouragement and optimism but a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment. Readers and audience members alike walk away inspired to light the fire of successful living within themselves.

Today, Holly is a member of the National Speaker’s Association and a recipient of the Certified Speaking Professional designation, and travels across the country and internationally, speaking to a wide variety of corporations, associations, universities, schools and women’s organizations. Holly inspires her audiences to take opportunities and focus on faith, attitude, determination, confidence, desire and perseverance.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Resources:

hollyhoffman

Facebook

Twitter

Are You A Subscriber?

Subscribe to the podcast by selecting your preferred audio player, and don’t forget to leave a review as well:

Connect With Nate:

Facebook

Instagram

Set out on the path to live the life you want with Nate’s free ebook 100 Mile Mindset

—

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: NateBailey.org