Home Sweet Home: Declutter for Productivity and Peace of Mind

Are you reading this and a pile of papers near you are collecting dust?

Have you ever been in a situation where you are trying to find something but other useless things are in the way?

If you can say yes to either of these — it is time to declutter.

House and overall space maintenance can be a lot of work sometimes. Especially now a lot of us are working from home.

We’re working at home, eating at home, chilling at home.

It’s so easy for simple tasks to start piling up and being avoided.

Although some say that a messy space can encourage creativity, it can damage your mental health and overall productivity.

The Impact of Clutter

Mess = Stress

According to research, people who live in a cluttered space have a poorer ‘working memory’. The working memory is one of the brain’s executive functions and allows us to work with information without losing track of what we’re doing.

An example of working memory is trying to remember a phone number and write it down whilst your toddler is running around like a headless chicken screaming.

That doesn’t sound easy right?

But our brains have the ability to do so.

Unfortunately, you cannot control what your toddler is going to do, but you can control and maintain the space around you.

Another study found that women who live in cluttered homes had higher levels of cortisol and also symptoms of depression.

We’ve all heard cases of hoarders and how their living conditions were so unsanitary, unsafe, and toxic. I’m not saying you’re going to turn into a hoarder, but these habits started small and grew to become uncontrollable.

When things are in order and everything has its place, you know exactly where to find them.

But when things are not in their place and you’re trying to focus on a task — these small bits of clutter are competing for your attention.

So how can I improve my working space so I can get my day-to-day tasks done effectively?

How to De-Clutter Your Space

The 6-Month to a Year Mark

If you haven’t worn something, used something or even looked at something within the past 6 months to a year — you probably never will again.

Many people have clothes falling out of their wardrobes but it’s funny because you see people recycle the same outfits. Some people have documentation from 10 years ago and have probably forgotten about it.

Only keep what you need.

Minimalist Work Space

If you’re somebody who is working from home, it is so important that your workspace is simple, organised and clean.

When you are at the laptop and your mind drifts off, your eyes tend to focus on something close. This could be a bunch of open letters that need to be organised and stored away. Your brain will then focus on the opened letters that you should have stored away over your actual work.

Keep it clean from distraction.

The 10-Minute Rule

If something can get done in less than 10 minutes — get it done now so that you have time to do more timely tasks. Take this and apply it to your cleaning process.

Let’s be honest, when it comes to doing the dishes or fixing your bed — does it really take more than 10 minutes? I highly doubt it. Dedicate some time before you start work to quickly clean and declutter your space.

Do it now or never.

These 3 simple rules for your decluttering process can save you time, organise your home, clear your mind and maintain productivity.

Your Space is Your Sanctuary

Decluttering is a process and one of the best practices for everyday productivity. Embrace a minimalist life to pave the way for a clearer thinking path, increased focus and a sense of accomplishment when things get done!

Allow your creativity and productivity to flourish in a space where you have peace of mind.

A habit that never goes out of style.

