How Adopting Minimalism in Life Will Change Your Perspective

“A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness” — Albert Einstein.

One of the most brilliant minds in the entire history of humankind and a great supporter of minimalism, Einstein could not describe this lifestyle in better words.

As a connoisseur of life science, he was quick to name simplicity as the primary tool to rediscover life, contradicting the merely materialistic root system that consumes today’s world.

Sometimes, life’s obstacles are not the big problems that we find on the way. But the space around us, where we look for solutions to our problems — like our home or our work environment, where we feel cozy and secret- is where we put our brains to work and plan the next steps in life’s journey.

These spaces and the lifestyle we choose to embody in them directly affect the course of our daily lives. Consequently, they are the key places, and if they are not in order, we will hardly be in order.

Day By Day Pressure

We live in a society that promotes multitasking, high-end living, great social life, and many more.

As human beings who seek to succeed in life, we try our best to have a lifestyle that is synchronized with society’s ideals, with all the challenges it poses, demands, deadlines, and standards.

Without realizing it, we are upside down, there’s so much around us that we can barely breathe, and we keep saying we’re going to solve it, and that’s where procrastination comes in; after that, the evils of our century, like anxiety and depression, which hinder our struggle and well-being, consequently delaying the excellent development of life.

And when this cycle becomes repetitive and tiring, it’s time to change the course of things, seek more organization, and improve the lifestyle. At this time, “less is more” takes place, a phrase that gives rise to the term minimalism.

I want to encourage you to take a minute and analyze your life and everything around you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If possible, look out the window or take a moment to drive around your city.

Just observe.

This is what I think you will find:

First, you will feel a little worried about some factors in your life. Then you will feel frustrated with the environment that surrounds you. Last but not least, you will see people wandering around exhaustively searching for success, doing the same thing you do every day.

Finally, I believe that you will feel trapped.

But this is the world. The perspective of life that the human being inserted in society has nowadays is predominantly materialistic and consequently more exhaustive.

This is what you and I have been taught since childhood, even if unintentionally, we are all in this socialist environment of competitiveness in which everyone wants to be the greatest.

However, there is a way to rediscover life and change perspective, a happier way to achieve success and summarize what Einstein said.

This is minimalism, where less is more, and I’m going to show you how this is not just a lifestyle but an actual necessity.

How Can Minimalism Heal?

The lack of organization ultimately fuels frustration.

Life is like riding a bicycle; you need to maintain your balance to keep going. It’s agonizing to keep going down the path when you carry tons of dead weight.

It’s nearly impossible unless you are a superhero.

A true superhero works wisely. So be the superhero of your own life and start incorporating wisdom, beginning from the foothold.

There is no better start than minimalism.

Minimalism aims at personal fulfillment. It is the act of discarding redundant things from your life and appreciating what it needs, returning attention to the essentials. It’s organizing and clarifying your life.

Adopting a minimalist lifestyle is like doing a makeover. Imagine you are renovating your home, giving it a new life, a new look, a new air. This is how minimalist life works; it renews the person and opens up more breathing space.

It’s a way to improve the quality of life by removing the unnecessary accumulated weights that stifled the person’s progress.

Contrary to what many think, being a minimalist is not living with almost anything; this is not anti-materialism; minimalism has its primary objective to improve well-being without unnecessary things to worry about.

For example, removing unused or little-used furniture from your home, opening the space for air circulation, not to mention that simple decoration is increasingly popular these days. This change will give your home a touch of elegance and sophistication.

When the day is over, and you go home tired of all the hustle and bustle of the outside world, your home has to be a cozy place, a complete opposite of what you left behind as soon as you crossed the front door.

It has to be a relaxing and calming place full of inspiration. Your comfort zone also encourages creativity and renews you for the next day.

One of the characteristics of minimalism is the increase in productivity. Having fewer things around you reduces complexity, helping you focus on your daily purpose, thus, adding more results and achieving your goals effectively and healthily.

Minimalism is Everywhere

Minimalism is a change of perspective that allows you not to base your happiness on material goods, opening the doors to see the pleasures that these goods and/or consumptions cannot buy.

Above all, being a minimalist is having the freedom to let go of what is no longer helpful in your life; it changes your perspective so that you do not base your happiness on material goods, enjoy life more fully, turns attention to the pleasures that these goods and/or consumptions cannot buy.

Being a minimalist means being autonomous—enough of redundancies and frivolity. The time has come for you to look inward and achieve more.

It significantly lowers consumption levels by a more straightforward style, opening up more financial space for investments and personal economic growth.

One can apply minimalism in different areas of life, such as home decor, personal possessions, clothing, food, and even professional and social life. Keeping things simple increases freedom, focuses on life challenges, promoting autonomy and emotional balance.

It significantly lowers consumption levels by a more straightforward style, opening up more financial space for investments and personal economic growth.

Final Thoughts

Analyze everything around you.

What’s the use of unused furniture filling your apartment or the huge amounts of crockery you’ve barely used over the years, not to mention that pile of clothes in your closet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A minimalist life displays an organized, wise, and elegant beauty.

Adopting minimalism in your life opens the door to delving into other stages of life without worrying about what you left behind.

It’s time to be free.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock