How Average Men Can Stand Out in Today’s Impossible Dating Market

Maybe you’re not an average man. Maybe you’re a great guy with a lot of things going for you.

It’s still hard to stand out as worthy of dating a great woman in today’s dating market.

But there is a way.

In fact, I’ve listed three reliable strategies to help you stand out from the competition and attract amazing women in 2023.

Approach Women In The Real World

If you spot a gorgeous woman in the grocery store, please know that her DMs are rammed with thirsty dudes.

Most men are trying to find a date online these days.

Some are meeting women through school, work or their social circle.

But the majority are too terrified to approach a woman they don’t know in the real world.

So, this is your opportunity to stand out.

If you can approach her, start a conversation, flirt and invite her on a date, she will remember you.

This situation is rare enough to leave a lasting impact — and there’s every chance this woman will choose you over the strangers in her DMs.

Attraction is based on emotions, after all. It’s much easier to create an emotional impact in real life than through text messages.

When approaching a woman in the real world, you show her that you have confidence, assertiveness and charisma.

What’s more, she’ll hopefully see that you two have real-life chemistry.

This goes a long way when she’s deciding if she wants to date someone.

Be Yourself

Yes, this is the most cliché dating advice of all time.

But it’s actually more important than ever to “be yourself” in today’s hyper-competitive dating market.

Think about it…

Women now have access to thousands of potential dates through apps like Tinder and Instagram.

They have so many options that they rarely know who to invest in. It’s called the “paradox of choice”.

Many modern women will now only settle for ‘Mr Perfect’.

So, your only real option is to fully embrace who you are. Create an archetype and go ‘all in’ on it.

It’s no good trying to appeal to every woman unless you’re a stereotypical Gigachad. You’re far better off honing in on a specific target audience — and trying to become ‘Mr Perfect’ to them.

You can do this on dating apps, as well as in real life.

If you’re a comedian, fully tailor your profile to appeal to women who like funny guys. If you’re a rock-climbing adrenaline addict, your profile should focus only on that.

While you’re at it, you should be where the women who like your archetype are. An amateur comedian could try and meet women after killing at an open mic show. A rock climber should be mingling at climbing or hiking groups.

Play to your strengths and create a dating game you can win!

Become A Top 20% Man

Dating app stats show that most women are only swiping right on the top 20% of attractive men.

Another way to stand out would be to self-improve and launch yourself into this top 20%.

This might sound like the most difficult suggestion.

But it’s not as tough as you think.

Most modern men are weak and sloppy. The majority aren’t doing anything to improve themselves.

If you can regularly go to the gym, work on your fashion and put some effort into taking professional-looking Tinder photos, that could be all you need to attract some attention online.

Add some charisma, masculine energy and an exciting social life and you should be well inside the top 20%.

…

