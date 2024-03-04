How Being a Little Humorous Helped Me Form Authentic Relationships

Every human being has an inner child within them that is so funny and humorous, but they hesitate to exhibit it.

We talk about being kind, generous, and compassionate towards people, even if they are strangers, but we always talk in a very serious way, as if they are standing outside an ICU ward.

Today, we are talking much about the importance of emotional intelligence and intellectuality, but we have never talked about the importance of cultivating a humorous mindset.

People never try to be humorous; they never laugh at the little silly nuances of life, which is the root of happiness in the day-to-day life that people never think about.

…

Why is exhibiting the humorous side so important?

I am a guy who always tries to make funny comments on the little nuances of day-to-day life and make people laugh.

I was always a serious person during my childhood whenever I met any new people whenever I went outside somewhere, but as the years passed, when I became an adult, I realized I had a funny side within me that had the ability to talk with even strangers in a humorous way.

When I went to a new state for a job, I was able to form healthy and authentic relationships when I had conversations with those people in a humorous way.

Even my manager, who used to be very serious, started talking with me in a very jolly manner when I started connecting with them in a humorous way.

Trust and authenticity are very essential to forming a healthy and compassionate relationship, which I realized I did when I started connecting with people in a humorous way.

Mostly today, we have small talks with people around us, and being humorous is one way to build a good and authentic relationship with people around us.

One of the easiest ways to make people like us is to make them smile with our little gestures of humour.

We always see humour as a tough subject, but it is the most abundant thing that can be found in the simple acts of every human being.

The problem is that we never try to observe other human beings around us.

My humorous mindset always notices the little nuances of day-to-day life incidents and helps to deliver them in a humorous modulation that makes people laugh, which helped to foster my relationship and build a strong sense of trust with them.

And most importantly, people who are humorous by nature have a quality of empathy, which helps them stand in others shoes and feel their pain.

Being humorous is the one quality that helps us connect with people emotionally, and they know their deepest selves.

People who are humorous will be mostly emotionally vulnerable to people they love, which is essential to fostering relationships.

I have seen people very personally who are very good at finding humour in the little nuances of life and who are emotionally vulnerable, which helped them form authentic and healthy relationships with people they love.

And it’s important to be emotionally light by being humorous when life hits us with adversities, which keeps us healthy and emotionally stable.

Being humorous makes our comeback very easy when life bombards us with disappointments and failures.

Today’s life has become very stressful, and it’s important that we maintain a humorous mindset as much as possible to keep ourselves away from the rising level of cortisol, which directly hits our mood and spoils our relationships with people around us and with our loved ones.

Socializing is very essential for us, and being humorous makes it interesting and exciting.

Being humorous keeps us always excited when meeting people in social gatherings and helps us connect with people instantly.

…

Final Thoughts

Being lonely and depressed in the past has made me realize that it is essential to keep the child inside us alive when we become old.

Life is always going to be tough, and it is important that we keep ourselves light by making humour out of our daily lives.

Nowadays, even my problems seem to be jokes when I start being humorous.

Making the people laugh a little regularly and at times of difficulty is close to divinity. If you make people laugh, that is love, and it gives you strength, courage, and tremendous trust in the people around you.

My relationships with people have improved since I started taking the conversations lightly and humorously, and I suggest people cultivate the habit of being humorous by seeing the little nuances of life in a humorous way.

Be happy and spread love.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Tim Hüfner on Unsplash