Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Canada’s Health “Data Gap” Harms Everyone

How Canada’s Health “Data Gap” Harms Everyone

Imagining a person-centric healthcare system

by Leave a Comment

 

By Kim McGrail and Alies Maybee

In an ideal world, healthcare systems would be person-centred. Services would be designed around us and by us. Our “lifeflow” as patients and families would mesh with the “workflow” of providers and institutions. There would be one record per person – a digital one. As we move from home to care setting and from provider to provider, our data would flow seamlessly with us like a second skin. No need to repeat information. New data would be added to our one record. If systems are designed this way, data and data sharing would also be driven by the person or their proxy.

Our current reality is far from this ideal. A new report from the expert advisory group that is making recommendations for a Pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy gets to the heart of the problem.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Our existing system is provider-centric. Every provider has a record for each of their patients. And they guard their patient information carefully, sharing cautiously, not wanting to breach privacy laws. Our patient data is not even available to all providers in our circle of care which can lead to time lags in treatment and diagnosis, or at times, tragic consequences.

And as patients, we do not have ready access to our own health data. The limited information that is available to us is often in multiple hospital or other patient portals. Fragmenting our data like this does not support us to manage our own care or to share care responsibilities with family and friends.

This “data gap” became more obvious – and important – during the pandemic. Many of us assume our data is collected across local, regional, national and international bodies to produce reliable evidence about things like vaccine safety, priorities for vaccination roll-out, and how best to respond to emerging variants of concern.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Each jurisdiction has their own way of doing things. They don’t all collect the same data in the same way at the same time. So pulling together a national or even provincial or territorial picture is not easy or quick. As a result, the advice and information provided to the public are not necessarily coherent or timely.

This is not what we need in the middle of a health crisis.

While Canada overall has done reasonably well during the pandemic, there are big variations across regions and provinces. COVID-19 hit some communities harder than others, particularly those with people earning lower incomes, with jobs that exposed them to risk of exposure and in housing where distancing was not an option.

Some health regions had clear data on where those most vulnerable to COVID-19 were located and where to target vaccines when the time came — but many did not. The success stories of the pandemic came from regions using robust health data to bring help where and when it was needed most.

COVID-19 makes it clear that governments rely on public trust. It’s important for us to trust governments or we are less likely to follow public health orders or to believe vaccine information.

It is equally important for governments to trust people. They need to trust us by providing clear and complete information. And to trust us to act for the good of the community. Most Canadians want to be proactive in the face of a crisis. We just need to understand what is happening and what to do. This also means involving the public in policies about health data use.

Ultimately, we need to rethink — not rejig — how we manage and use health data. The Pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy report points out a need for a culture shift in health data use. Public input has to be part of the fuel for the transformation to person-centred health care and health data systems.

***

About Kim McGrail and Alies Maybee

Kimberlyn McGrail is a Professor in the UBC School of Population and Public Health and Scientific Director of Health Data Research Network Canada. She is a member of the expert advisory group for the Pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy.

Alies Maybee collaborates as a patient partner in many aspects of healthcare. As a former technologist, she is especially interested in digital health and is a citizen member of the Expert Advisory Group for the Pan-Canadian Digital Health Strategy Initiative.

This post was previously published on Quoimedia.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About QUOI Media Group

QUOI Media Group Inc. is a full-service communications firm offering media strategy, media placement and reprint rights; writing; editing; ad buying; social media marketing; policy briefs; backgrounders; white papers; podcasting, infographics and more.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x