How COVID Changed the Cleaning Industry: Best Practices in Big Facilities

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is returning to a semblance of normalcy. More people are fully vaccinated, more feel safe removing their masks, children are back in school and buildings by and large are open again.

But at the same time, there’s cautious optimism. We’ve seen what happens when variants arrive and we let our guard down too quickly. The virus is not eradicated and more variants are possible. And this may not be our last pandemic.

In terms of safely and thoroughly cleaning large facilities, including industrial buildings, offices, and other commercial enterprises like hotels and restaurants, the new normal has arrived, with a whole new set of procedures and expectations. If anything during the pandemic, we learned how important cleaning is for facilities. Cleaning companies were elevated to a strategic level of importance that had previously been just an afterthought in some cases. As people have come out of their quarantine bubbles, they expect things like hotels, restaurants, their place of work, airlines, etc., to be as clean as they keep their homes.

As an industry, we were emboldened to raise the cleaning standards that had long been considered not necessary, for cost reasons, by clients. Facility managers, operators, owners and stakeholders recognized the need for enhanced cleaning.

Here is a breakdown of the cleaning industry’s new normal – how it changed for the better as a result of the pandemic, is helping facility operations do the same and, by extension, how the collaboration will guard against letting our guard down:

Staffing and training

Cleaning companies are one the hardest industries hit by the “Great Resignation.” As a result, we are hiring more skilled laborers at a higher rate rather than hiring just warm bodies to fill in.

Training has increased and is ongoing, not only at onboarding. This includes chemicals, PPE, efficiencies and ongoing technological and chemical updates. There is more focus on infection prevention rather than control.

Scheduling has changed. We are seeing some clients with required onsite time for employees drop to two days a week; some are back to full-time and others are requiring technicians to maintain the safety throughout the day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Clients are more aware of what they need

RFPs and RFBs (requests for bids and proposals) have been upgraded to include infection prevention.

It’s become easier for cleaning companies to collaborate or create the request for services, given that we are trained and understand the needs of facilities better.

Cleanable square footage is not necessarily the standard we bid on. Again, it’s about what is actually needed – tasks, hours, chemicals and equipment.

Cost is still very much a factor, but it’s not the main factor. Many companies and especially healthcare can tap into other funds, such as emergency preparedness, mitigation and risk, as well as government funding for the pandemic. This assists clients with a building-maintenance budget while still getting the additional services they require.

Cleaning procedures have changed for all types of facilities

Cleaning companies have better chemical knowledge and usage. They schedule around tenants’ operating hours and tasks and frequencies, including high-touch areas.

Technologies were introduced for the first time in many facilities. Electrostatic sprayers, air cleaners, and robotics were being bought and used in record numbers.

Inspection and documentation of cleaning are more important than ever for both safety and litigation.

There’s better communication between client and cleaning company for updating cleaning to implement changes based on CDC and state mandates.

Cleaning companies are helping the overall wellness of the facilities

Building service contractors are facilitating certifications, such as GBAC (Global BioRisk Advisory Council).

Cleaning companies understand and implement OSHA and other regulatory agencies standards and requirements.

Building service contractors are being brought into committee meetings on rebuild and design for renovation and new buildings.

Many have opined that the pandemic has made us stronger as a country. Going forward, it can certainly make us cleaner. Consumers, business owners and facility managers remain highly conscious of the virus and other invisible health threats. The cleaning industry has adapted accordingly and has a bigger responsibility than ever before.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock