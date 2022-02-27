Get Daily Email
How Do I Pray?

How Do I Pray?

It’s a question worth answering.



A reader of mine recently emailed and asked a significant question. “How do I pray?” It’s a question worth answering. The problem is there is no easy answer. We each need to find our own way.

Perhaps poet Mary Oliver is a good place to begin.

Praying

It doesn’t have to be
the blue iris, it could be
weeds in a vacant lot, or a few
small stones; just
pay attention, then patch

a few words together and don’t try
to make them elaborate, this isn’t
a contest but the doorway

into thanks, and a silence in which
another voice may speak.

—  Mary Oliver

That’s the kind of grace I need when it comes to prayer.

Rather than described my own approach to prayer, I thought it best to offer a glimpse at my practice. Click on the video link below to watch a short four-minute video where I let you in on my practice of walking prayer and meditation.

May it be helpful to you.

Be well

Previously Published on jameshazelwood.net

 

Shutterstock image

About James Hazelwood

Jim Hazelwood is an author of the upcoming book Everyday Spirituality, a motorcyclist and a cyclist. He also dances in the world of the Lutheran church as Bishop of the New England Synod of Lutherans. He blogs and podcasts at www.bishoponabike.com

