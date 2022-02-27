A reader of mine recently emailed and asked a significant question. “How do I pray?” It’s a question worth answering. The problem is there is no easy answer. We each need to find our own way.
Perhaps poet Mary Oliver is a good place to begin.
Praying
It doesn’t have to be
the blue iris, it could be
weeds in a vacant lot, or a few
small stones; just
pay attention, then patch
a few words together and don’t try
to make them elaborate, this isn’t
a contest but the doorway
into thanks, and a silence in which
another voice may speak.
— Mary Oliver
That’s the kind of grace I need when it comes to prayer.
Rather than described my own approach to prayer, I thought it best to offer a glimpse at my practice. Click on the video link below to watch a short four-minute video where I let you in on my practice of walking prayer and meditation.
May it be helpful to you.
Be well
