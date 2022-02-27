A reader of mine recently emailed and asked a significant question. “How do I pray?” It’s a question worth answering. The problem is there is no easy answer. We each need to find our own way.

Perhaps poet Mary Oliver is a good place to begin.

Praying It doesn’t have to be

the blue iris, it could be

weeds in a vacant lot, or a few

small stones; just

pay attention, then patch a few words together and don’t try

to make them elaborate, this isn’t

a contest but the doorway into thanks, and a silence in which

another voice may speak. — Mary Oliver

That’s the kind of grace I need when it comes to prayer.

Rather than described my own approach to prayer, I thought it best to offer a glimpse at my practice. Click on the video link below to watch a short four-minute video where I let you in on my practice of walking prayer and meditation.

May it be helpful to you.

Be well

