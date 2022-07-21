How Does Online Counseling Work?

Presented by BetterHelp.

Online treatment can be delivered in real time, such as through phone calls or text messages, or it can be delivered in a delayed fashion, such as via email. Despite its drawbacks, this form of therapy is gradually becoming a go-to option for a rising number of people.

There are a number of ways to communicate in online therapy such as sending emails, instant messaging, apps, texting, or video chat. In addition to desktop and laptop computers, mobile apps are becoming increasingly popular for accessing these services.

Are Online Therapists That Same As In-Person Therapists?

Online therapists, like their “real-world” counterparts, can come in a wide variety of educational backgrounds and certifications. If you’re looking for a fast and easy way to become an internet therapist, you’ll need to go elsewhere.

Since therapists can work from anywhere in the globe, it is hard to enforce state regulations controlling education, training and standards of practice in internet therapy.

The Code of Conduct for Online Therapy

A framework for the use of technology in counseling is provided by the American Psychological Association. The following criteria provide the bare minimal requirements for ethical internet therapy:

Possess a working knowledge of the latest technological advances. You will learn about the software and protocols needed to deliver therapy via webcam, as well as the best practices for securing client information.

Stay within the bounds of their field of expertise. Therapy should only be provided by those who have been properly trained. Hence, if you come to your therapist with a problem that they can’t handle, they should direct you to another professional.

Seek out education, training, and guidance. Most jurisdictions require therapists to keep up with the newest findings and best practices in order to give the best possible therapy. Clinical supervision (either face-to-face or online) can be obtained through attending formal (college or university) and informal training activities, such as workshops and conferences.

Comply with all applicable laws and rules. Virtual medical services are managed under a variety of norms and regulations that vary by state. It is the responsibility of your therapist to be familiar with and abiding by the rules and regulations in effect in their area. For example, in the United States, only psychologists who have completed particular coursework and passed a license exam are permitted to use the title of psychologist.

Benefits Of Using Online Therapy

If you’re looking for an alternative to face-to-face counseling, you may want to consider internet counseling.

Getting to therapy can be difficult due to a variety of physical factors. Consider the possibility that you reside in a rural location. If you don’t have a way to travel around, you’ll have to rely on the kindness of others. Therapy is accessible to people with disabilities thanks to advances in technology.

Since brick-and-mortar locations have higher overhead costs, therapists can provide more reasonable treatment alternatives when using online counseling. In addition, don’t forget that “going” to an online treatment session is free of charge.

Virtual therapy allows you to arrange sessions that work with your schedule, making it more convenient for you. You can fit them in around your other commitments, such as job and family life.

There is no need to be afraid of running into your coworker in the waiting room of a therapist. Online counseling allows you to maintain your privacy at all times. When you’re at home alone, you can schedule your sessions.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock