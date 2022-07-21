Get Daily Email
How Does Online Counseling Work?

How Does Online Counseling Work?

It is possible to provide mental health treatments and support over the internet, which is known as teletherapy, or e-counseling. Sending services by e-mail or text message is only one of many options available nowadays.

Presented by BetterHelp.

Online treatment can be delivered in real time, such as through phone calls or text messages, or it can be delivered in a delayed fashion, such as via email. Despite its drawbacks, this form of therapy is gradually becoming a go-to option for a rising number of people.

There are a number of ways to communicate in online therapy such as sending emails, instant messaging, apps, texting, or video chat. In addition to desktop and laptop computers, mobile apps are becoming increasingly popular for accessing these services.

Are Online Therapists That Same As In-Person Therapists? 

Online therapists, like their “real-world” counterparts, can come in a wide variety of educational backgrounds and certifications. If you’re looking for a fast and easy way to become an internet therapist, you’ll need to go elsewhere.

Since therapists can work from anywhere in the globe, it is hard to enforce state regulations controlling education, training and standards of practice in internet therapy.

The Code of Conduct for Online Therapy

A framework for the use of technology in counseling is provided by the American Psychological Association. The following criteria provide the bare minimal requirements for ethical internet therapy:

  • Possess a working knowledge of the latest technological advances. You will learn about the software and protocols needed to deliver therapy via webcam, as well as the best practices for securing client information.
  • Stay within the bounds of their field of expertise. Therapy should only be provided by those who have been properly trained. Hence, if you come to your therapist with a problem that they can’t handle, they should direct you to another professional.
  • Seek out education, training, and guidance. Most jurisdictions require therapists to keep up with the newest findings and best practices in order to give the best possible therapy. Clinical supervision (either face-to-face or online) can be obtained through attending formal (college or university) and informal training activities, such as workshops and conferences.
  • Comply with all applicable laws and rules. Virtual medical services are managed under a variety of norms and regulations that vary by state. It is the responsibility of your therapist to be familiar with and abiding by the rules and regulations in effect in their area. For example, in the United States, only psychologists who have completed particular coursework and passed a license exam are permitted to use the title of psychologist.

Benefits Of Using Online Therapy

If you’re looking for an alternative to face-to-face counseling, you may want to consider internet counseling.

  • Getting to therapy can be difficult due to a variety of physical factors. Consider the possibility that you reside in a rural location. If you don’t have a way to travel around, you’ll have to rely on the kindness of others. Therapy is accessible to people with disabilities thanks to advances in technology.
  • Since brick-and-mortar locations have higher overhead costs, therapists can provide more reasonable treatment alternatives when using online counseling. In addition, don’t forget that “going” to an online treatment session is free of charge.
  • Virtual therapy allows you to arrange sessions that work with your schedule, making it more convenient for you. You can fit them in around your other commitments, such as job and family life.
  • There is no need to be afraid of running into your coworker in the waiting room of a therapist. Online counseling allows you to maintain your privacy at all times. When you’re at home alone, you can schedule your sessions.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

