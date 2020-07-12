How Every Guy Can Use High Performance To Accomplish Their Major Life Goals

If you want something, anything in life, then you have a goal. And with every goal, there is some sort of quantifiable, definable result — even for the most dubious of all goals, happiness.

To reach any goal and to produce any result, therefore, whether one likes the word or not, requires a level of “performance.” And I would argue, a high level of performance.

What is high performance?

High-performance can be a complicated word for many. It can bring feelings of anxiety and shame for those who never performed to the unrealistic standards of their parents, society, or even themselves.

High-performance simply, however, is the umbrella term over anything related to reaching one’s goals. If you are driving towards a destination, you want your tires, engine, etc to be in top performance.

Whatever your goals are, whether it is to be a better parent, a more loving partner, a more impactful leader, or to simply have a more peaceful or happier life, all of these will require your performance. They will require your top performance.

How every guy can use high performance to reach their goals.

No one’s goals are ever to perform better for the pure sake of it. Health is not a goal. But living a long and pain-free life is a goal. Wealth is not a goal. But having the freedom to choose how you live is the goal. High-performance is not a goal but rather the means to one.

High-performance is about doing things to reach a goal effectively (getting as close to the goal as possible) and effectively (getting there using as few resources as possible).

Because all of us have different goals and resources, none of us can have the same high-performance plan. Just as we each have different fitness goals along with different bodies, genetics, and life circumstances, our fitness plan will be unique to us. But, here are a few things you can do today to help you raise your performance and reach your goals.

1. Envision the goal.

Say you want to be happy. Okay, sure. What makes you happy? What are the things you are doing or what are the things that are happening that make you or would make you happy?

If you can’t see it or say it, you can’t paint it. In order to make something, you need to know what it’s going to look like. In order to get somewhere, you need to know where it is.

2. Find a map.

Although there is no one exact way to do something, that doesn’t mean there are infinite ways either. Your goal most likely has been shared with others. This means that a group of people with more experience and knowledge collectively, have something to say about reaching your goal.

Go find out what they say. If you know where you want to end up, then find and create a map along with the different routes and paths you can take to get there.

3. Weigh your options.

You have a barrage of responsibilities and tasks every day fighting for your attention. If you are committed to fully realizing your goal, then you will have to change something in your life to get it.

In life, you only have so much time, money, and energy. And although you may have a goal, you still most likely have other goals (have a healthy marriage, be a good father, watch the weight). The fastest path therefore isn’t always the best path.

So, even if you find out what you want and exactly how to get there, you might discover a path uniquely desirable for you.

We all have different goals, but for all of them, ask these three sets of questions and apply high-performance to your life goals:

1. What do you want? Where do you want to go?

2. How do people get there?

3. What can you afford? How do you want to get there?

Are you using high performance to reach your goals?

* * *

Photo Credit: @sctgrhm on Unsplash