How Guys Text When They Like You

Texting is one of the quickest modes of communication these days, and there’s a right way to do it and a bad way to do it. Everyone’s texting style is a little different. However, because texts are so important, a guy who likes you will message you differently than a guy who just wants to be friends.

Consider that for a moment. A lot may go wrong in a text (for example, an embarrassing autocorrect moment), so if a guy is genuinely trying to avoid making a mistake, they’ll double-check every sentence. If you simply switched numbers, there are a few subtle things to watch out for.

They may go heavy on the emojis.

It’s almost as if emojis were created to solve the problem of misread text messages. There’s an emoji for almost anything these days. If this is a guy who knows you don’t know his degree of sarcasm or sense of humor yet, he’ll go out of his way to make sure you know when he’s kidding by using emojis. They’ll also reveal his sense of humour. If he’s not an emoji fanatic, adding “LOL” to the end of phrases will indicate that he’s having a good time. He’s probably not laughing out loud right now, but he was certainly smiling when he texted you.

They’ll find any excuse to start up a new conversation.

If he’s bored, it appears that you’ve become his go-to person. You might receive a couple texts simply saying “hello” or “what’s up?” He wouldn’t bother if he wasn’t interested. But you’re on his mind, and he’ll take any opportunity to speak with you. Because you’re still learning so much about each other, some of these early discussions may be your best. Every text has the potential to be unique.

He’s not afraid to double text.

Although it may appear that there are numerous etiquette standards, double texting is fairly new.

It’s when a guy texts you after you haven’t texted back, as the name implies. Some people believe it makes them appear desperate, but this guy is unconcerned. He likes you so much that he’d rather take a chance on you. He’s also likely to have a lot to say.

He’ll also be the one to text you first.

You won’t have to worry about being the one to start things off because he won’t hesitate to text you first, no matter what time it is. If there’s something he might forget to tell you in the morning, or if he sees something that reminds him of you, he’ll send you a text at midnight. He’s doing this for two reasons: he’s starting a conversation for you to respond to first thing in the morning, and he’s secretly hoping you’ll be awake for a late-night chat.

He’s got a bunch of questions, and some of them are straight up bizarre.

His “getting to know you” questions are far more inventive than simply asking about your favorite movie or musical group. He wants to know which celebrity you’d invite to a desert island, as well as which television show you’d banish if you had the ability. This is because he wants to make if he and you are compatible, and having fun together is a big part of that. He’ll ask about your profession and family, but he may refrain from asking about your previous relationships. Aside from “are you seeing anyone right now?”

He won’t be too crude, unless you’re the one who sends the suggestive text first.

When it comes to texts and sex, men are notoriously bold. If it’s someone who wants something more than a one-night stand, he’ll be a little more cautious at first. That’s because he has so much more on his mind when he’s with you, and he doesn’t want to ruin it by seeming perverted or making you uncomfortable. If you bring up the subject first, he’ll be happy to talk about it (and probably intrigued that you made the first move.)

He hints at a hangout.

Even though it’s completely acceptable to simply hang out with a guy as a buddy, this guy appears to be very interested in making plans. He’s quietly asking you out on a date if he’s brought it up several times. If you believe he has true potential, don’t be hesitant to say yes.

If your phone seems to be blowing up all the time, this guy is definitely crushing on you. Consider this: when was the last time you had a day-long text chat with a guy you only know as a friend?

