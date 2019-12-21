How Hard Is It To Be A Leader At Work?

—

How hard is it to be a leader these days? It’s harder than being a manager for many people. These days, the company CEO is dealing with increased incivility and unengaged employees. Just check out the media, and you will see for yourself. A friend of mine asked me if civility in the workforce is getting better because unemployment rates across the United States are at a low percentage. I smiled and said, “Even though unemployment rates are low, there are still high percentages of workplace bullying and discrimination happening on the job. We have a division happening in the workplace when a leader allows this to happen in their company. It often means tweaking leadership traits. Here are five ways to lead the workforce to victory:

First, a simple greeting and checking in with employees as often as possible is essential to employees trusting and respecting a leader. Employees appreciate it when their management cares about their well-being and about the role they perform in the workplace.

Second, establishing a no-nonsense policy on workplace bullying is necessary. While bullying in the workplace is not illegal, employment discrimination is unlawful, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. www.eeoc.gov When there is incivility in the workplace—morale goes down, sick days increase, and productivity goes south.

Third, empathy in the workplace is important. Nearly everyone is going to deal with a traumatic life experience that may require them to invoke the Family Medical Leave Act or use sick days. Having a back-up plan for when employees are out of work is necessary. No employee wants to feel guilty because they are out of work with illness, disability, or a loved one is sick.

Fourth, a leader leads when the workplace is more engaging, and employees look forward to coming to work. Employees want to be heard, seen, and acknowledged for doing good work. Right now, we are in one of the most robust employment markets in recent history. Companies are looking for qualified employees, and if an employee is not happy in their job—they are going to move on to a better job.

Fifth, employees are watching their leadership. There is a saying that “We are always on parade.” The bottom line is that employees will emulate the behavior of their leaders. If a leader shows fairness, empathy, and no tolerance for incivility—it spreads a message to the rest of the company personnel that a leader is in charge of a company.

