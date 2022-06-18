How I Fell in Love With You

I can remember vividly the first time I saw you in person with your cool blue hat and your colorful Jacket. I remember how I thought you were entirely different from the guys I used to date. You had that happy vibe and I instantly felt like I had to know you for real. Even when we had been texting for almost a month, you were a mystery to me.

I remember the first time you held my hand and how nervous I was. It was so natural for you. You even gave me a hand massage and tried to make me feel relaxed. Yeah, I noticed.

Our first kiss was really uncommon; I never saw a person remove a mask that fast. I really liked it. I felt the butterflies that everyone talks about. But I felt like a thousand of them. I tried to be cool and not blush too much. I almost melted when you said you couldn’t handle it anymore, and that you had to kiss me. It was amazing for me.

The first time you took me to dinner with your friends and you held my hand for most of the evening, talking with them and looking at me from time to time. Whispering, “You look so pretty tonight” into my ear. You didn’t hide your feelings for me for one second, and I thought, “Wow, this is what a man looks like.” You weren’t ashamed of showing how you were feeling, or about displaying public affection. You made me feel special the whole time, and I really appreciated it.

I remember the first time we made love and how understanding you were about my insecurities. I loved how patient you were and your huge trust in our connection. You knew everything was going to be okay, and you really made me feel that way.

When you asked me to be your girlfriend my world changed. It started to have more color on it. You showed me I could find love again. Even when I felt like it was a lost cause for me. All the bad stories and the past relationships went blurry because, in that moment, I realized why it didn’t work out with anyone else. It was you. As you say, “It was meant to be.”

When I read in that note of goals you had written, “Living together,” it surprised me a little to be honest. I wasn’t sure if it was a joke but when you said it was real my heart was racing so fast that I was certain that you would be able to hear it. I know we have to be apart from each other sometimes, but when we are together, it feels really natural to be around you, and it makes me happy to know that the goal from that note will be possible someday.

I love how you encourage me to wear dresses and show cleavage, and you don’t care if the dress is too short or the cleavage is too pronounced. You just want me to feel sexy. It took time, but now I feel that way. My insecurities are vanishing one by one, and I appreciate the support you give me every day to feel better about myself.

The first time I realized I was totally in love with you was when I saw you eating pancakes with your face all covered in blackberry jam. The only thing I was thinking of was kissing you and getting all that jam in my face too. As the words “I can’t believe how in love I am with you” escaped from my lips, your big smile and wide open hazel eyes made my day.

I love how you support me to achieve my goals and how you encouraged me to write again. You are one of my biggest motivators.

I could count up a thousand great things in our relationship, and I can tell you how much I appreciate every one of them, even our fights. No, I’m not joking. Even the fights, because they make me realize we can work on anything life throws at us.

I just wanted to let you know how you got my heart, and now you have it forever.

