Many people know that they should seek help from a therapist if they are dealing with mental health problems, yet most realize that therapy can cost a pretty penny. Even in 2020, some may view therapy as a luxury, something only doable by the rich and famous.

There is a little truth to that. Therapy can be quite expensive. Finding a therapist can already be tough if you don’t live in the right area, but paying is another story. You need multiple sessions to see results, and each session can cost quite a bit. In this post, we’ll look at how much therapy costs and how you can find affordable therapy.

How Much Does it Cost?

The price is going to vary quite a bit depending on where you live and who you see. If you do a quick Google search, you may get an average of about $60-$120 per session.

Let’s say you need five sessions to see results. Usually, you may need more, but some can see results by five. If it costs $60, that would be $300 in total. For $120 a session, you’re looking at $600 total.

Ouch! For some, that much money spread apart in over a month’s time isn’t that bad. However, there are somewhere $600 might be a week’s worth of money, and when they lose that money,

How Much Does Online Therapy Cost?

Online therapy is quickly becoming popular. One reason for that is because it’s much more flexible. Another reason is that it can be cheaper. For one thing, many online therapists work at home, cutting some costs. For another, you can try out various packages, which can give you more video sessions or more time to text. If one wants affordable online therapy, they can choose the least expensive package and get some help.

Some plans may cost $60-$90 a week, depending on which you pick. If you’re living in an area where therapy is more on the expensive end, online therapy works well because the price isn’t going to change depending on your location.

How to Get Affordable Therapy

If you ask yourself, “How much does therapy cost?” and you end up not liking the prices, how can you end up paying less? You have a few options. Here are some of them.

Insurance

Your health insurance plan may cover therapy. As it turns out, you could end up paying much less or having your therapy covered entirely. Call your insurance provider to see what they cover, and also check with local therapists to see what types of insurance they accept.

Sliding Scale

Another way you can find affordable therapy is through sliding scale payments. This is when a therapist charges you by how much money you make. If you make very little, they will charge less, and vice versa. Sliding scale payments can make therapy affordable for most.

Pro Bono

Pro bono involves taking on a client for the public good, meaning that you pay nothing. Not all therapists offer this, and slots are limited. However, if you call and ask around, you may end up finding a therapist who has a free slot open.

Your Job

Depending on what job you have, some workplaces offer therapy. They may allow you to have a few free sessions with a therapist, be it in the workplace or outside. Talk to your employer and see what services they provide.

Colleges

Some colleges and universities have counselors and therapists who will work with the public, even if you aren’t in school. They may have low-cost sessions that can help you get out of your rut.

Religious Services

If you are religious, your church may have counseling services for free. Your pastor can give you advice through a religious lens, but they may also give you advice and guidance that can apply to anyone, even those who aren’t that religious.

In The End, Therapy Is a Small Price to Pay

Even if you do have to end up paying something, the cost of therapy is almost always worth it. When you’re dealing with poor mental health, learning ways to cope with that can help you get out of whatever hole you’re in. In addition, the life skills you learn from a therapist can help you to get out of any financial holes, either.

For example, you may not have the confidence to get a much better paying job, or ask for a promotion.

Therapy can help you face your fears and help you to learn ways you can improve your life.

Therapy is important, even if you don’t have any mental health issues. There’s no shame in asking for a little help if you need it. Contact a therapist today and see what they can do for you.



stock photo ID: 1753563563