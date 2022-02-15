How Relationship Anxiety May Be Ruining Your Relationships

Relationship anxiety has become a serious problem in the modern world, and it is affecting people’s relationships with their friends, family members, and partners.

Relationship anxiety can cause many problems like feeling guilty when you’re not available to help your partner, worrying about how they feel after spending time apart, or breaking up with someone because of their lack of interest in commitment.

But don’t worry! There are things you can do to reduce your relationship anxiety and protect your relationships from being ruined by it.

…

Part I: Analyzing Relationship Anxiety

What is relationship anxiety?

Relationship anxiety is a type of social phobia that causes some people to worry excessively about their relationships with others.

People who have relationship anxiety tend to be very sensitive, so they are easily embarrassed or offended by things other people may not even notice.

Relationship anxiety can also cause you to feel guilty when you’re not available for your partner and overly worried about how they feel after spending time apart from them.

How does it affect relationships?

According to verywellmind.com, relationship anxiety can affect relationships in a number of ways.

For example, people who have relationship anxiety may feel overly dependant on their partner, causing them to feel like they can’t live without that person.

People who suffer from relationship anxiety may also spend too much time thinking about what might be going on in their partners’ lives and get upset when they don’t receive enough attention or affection.

In addition, they are often very preoccupied with how other people view them, which can cause them to avoid social situations altogether because of the fear of embarrassment or rejection by others.

People with this type of anxiety may also be less likely to form close relationships because they are afraid of being rejected or embarrassed.

What are some signs of having relationship anxiety?

If you have relationship anxiety, there are some signs that may indicate this is the case.

For example, people who have it tend to worry excessively about their relationships with others, and they often feel guilty or anxious when spending time away from a loved one.

They also find themselves constantly checking in on their partner to make sure everything’s okay, even though their significant other has expressed numerous times that he/she doesn’t need constant attention.

People with relationship anxiety may also avoid social situations because they are afraid of being ridiculed or rejected by others.

…

Part II: Tips On How To Deal With Relationship Anxiety

There are several things you can do to protect the quality of your current and future relationships with others, even though it may seem scary at first:

1) Don’t send a good friendship because someone doesn’t feel comfortable talking about their feelings. If they’re willing to open up after time passes, then that’s great! But if they aren’t, there’s no reason why you should force them into doing something they don’t want to do just, so the two of you become closer friends.

2) Make sure not to blame yourself when a friend or family member is upset by something another person did wrong during an event where everyone was involved in some way. It might be hard not to feel guilty, but remember that you can’t control other people’s actions, and they need to take responsibility for their own behavior.

3) Talk openly about your relationship anxiety with your partner, so they understand what you’re going through. This can help them be more supportive and understanding when things get tough.

4) If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your relationship anxiety, consider seeking professional help from a therapist who can provide additional support and guidance on how to manage your symptoms.

Remember that everyone experiences relationship anxiety in different ways, so there is no single solution that will work for everyone.

Be patient, experiment with different techniques until you find something that helps, and don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

…

Part III: The Aftermath

Where to seek professional help if you have relationship anxiety?

If the problem persists, consider seeking professional help from a therapist who can provide additional support and guidance on how to manage your symptoms.

This is especially important if you feel overwhelmed by all of this or if these feelings are negatively affecting your daily life in any way.

If your finances don’t allow you to see a counselor, then there might be other resources available for those with mental health issues, such as free clinics located at local colleges, which may offer similar services for little to no cost depending on what type of insurance coverage they accept.

In addition, some communities organize group therapy sessions where people suffering from common problems like depression or social anxiety disorder meet up regularly to discuss what they’re going through.

Depending on where you live, there might also be an organization that specializes in helping people with relationship issues like the ones mentioned here or that can point you to someone who does if it isn’t available locally.

If this is not feasible, then consider looking for a more accessible way of getting help, such as visiting your local library’s website and searching their resources section or asking friends/family members for advice about how they have dealt with similar problems themselves before seeing a psychiatrist.

At any rate, keep these options in mind, so you don’t find yourself feeling desperate, which will only make matters worse.

…

The Bottom Line

Anxiety disorders can take a toll on any relationship, whether it’s with a romantic partner, friend, or family member. If you’re struggling with anxiety and its effects on your relationships, there are steps you can take to improve things.

Talk openly about what you’re going through with your loved ones, seek professional help if needed, and be patient as you experiment with different techniques until you find something that works for you.

Note that everyone experiences anxiety differently, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution. With time and effort, however, it is possible to manage these symptoms and start enjoying healthy relationships once again.

Photo credit: Mikhail Nilov from Pexels