Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Therapy May Improve Your Parenting

How Therapy May Improve Your Parenting

There’s no cheat sheet when it comes to parenting, so you may need help!

by Leave a Comment

 

Parenting is something that you may have to work at for years and you still might feel like there are things you need to improve upon. This is to be expected and many people may feel this way. The good news is that if you want to do your best to improve your overall parenting, there are some things that you can do to keep it from turning into toxic parenting.

One technique that may prove to be valuable to you is therapy. Keep reading this article for details on how therapy may help you with your parenting.

Seeking Therapy

If you intend to seek therapy in order to help you be a better mom or dad, this is something you need to decide for yourself. You should put a lot of thought into it and make a decision that is right for you. This is because you cannot expect therapy to help if you aren’t ready to be open and honest with a therapist. However, you no longer have to just sit in a doctor’s office anymore. You can opt to work with an online therapist, who you will be able to interact with at a time that is convenient for you, as well as in the privacy of your home or office.

How It Can Help

There are a few ways that seeking therapy for yourself can help you become a better parent. A well-rounded parent is likely always trying to find out more about parenting. You can read articles at BetterHelp that might lend a hand. Also, refer to these reasons why therapy may be valuable.

May Help You Face Trauma/Past Experiences

In some cases, you may have difficulty parenting your kids because of past trauma or experiences that you have been through in your life. If you haven’t talked to anyone about neglect, trauma, or abuse that you have been through and it is affecting you, this is something that you should consider doing. You don’t necessarily have to talk to only a therapist about this type of thing, but if you do, they may be able to offer you tools to help you address how you are feeling and change certain unwanted behaviors.

Aid With Communicating

Something else therapy can help with is being able to communicate with both your partner and your children. When you are all able to affectively talk to each other and have discussions, you may also be able to work out your problems easier.
If you are parenting a teenager and you don’t always know what to say to them or how to talk to them, this is something that you may be able to understand.

Assistance With Addressing Problems

Therapy might also be something to seek out if your child is having problems at school or exhibiting behavior issues. You can talk to a therapist about what should be done and how to work on these issues. Moreover, as a family, you can take part in parent therapy, which is therapy that parents and children go to together, which is designed to discuss and observe problems with kids. Together you should be able to learn tips, techniques, and treatments for what a child is experiencing, so that some behaviors can be alleviated.

You can take advantage of this type of therapy with a kid of virtually any age. It may be able to teach the whole family better ways to handle conflict and discipline.

Can Offer Insight for Future

Another way in which therapy might help you address your parenting style is that it may allow you to be able to notice patterns that need to be monitored. For instance, if your child starts to change how they act, make friends with people that you don’t want them hanging out with, or something else that causes you concern, you may be better equipped to deal with these things when you talk to a professional. They should be able to explain warning signs and things to look out for, so you are better able to identify when these signs occur.

Overview

When you are a parent, taking care of your kids is probably your ultimate concern. If you are having an issue doing this for any reason, you may want to talk to a professional for advice. They might be able to talk to you about how to address how you are behaving and the way your child is behaving, so changes can be made when necessary.

The other thing to keep in mind is that therapy can also lend a hand when it comes to learning more about how to communicate and discipline your children too. Therapy may be worth looking into when you are interested, for so many reasons, so give it some serious consideration if possible.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares5

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x