How To Ask Her Out Without Getting Turned Down

Many guys have grown accustomed to dating over the phone and have no idea how to initiate a conversation with the woman. A battle that is going to get worst before it gets better.

The ability to communicate well with women is one of the most crucial skills a man can master.

Talking to a beautiful woman can make you uncomfortable, but with a little old-fashioned wisdom, you will learn how to start and hold a conversation and learn more about yourself.

To correctly understand how to communicate with a woman, we need to recognize the two most commonly used types of communication in society.

Differences between indirect and direct communication

The majority of people predominantly use indirect communication. Indirect communication increases the possibility of misunderstanding. But it also reduces the chances of offending someone.

On the other hand, direct communication reduces the possibility of misunderstanding but increases the possibility of upsetting someone because they are honest and straightforward.

For example, if you were on a night date and the girl says, “the weather is cold.” She’s indirectly telling you to lend her your coat. Don’t ask her if she would like to borrow your coat. You can simply put your coat over her shoulders.

The main point of indirect communication is to express something without fully affirming it. It is usually used as a precaution to avoid sounding harsh on someone.

Indirect communication can be very useful in some cases. In many situations, it can do much more harm than good.

Like when a guy is rejected by a girl he likes. When he asked her out, she replied, “I’m busy. Maybe next time.” She doesn’t usually say, “Sorry, I’m not physically attracted to you.” But basically, that’s the reason she said no. And she effectively said no without completely shutting you down.

Indirect communication is generally a feminine way of communicating and the default option for most women. While men take a direct approach to communication.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, indirect communication is fast becoming the default option for most guys these days, which can cause problems.

Many men misuse it by speaking clearly and forcefully to the point where the other person loses control.

So how do you communicate directly to avoid being rejected and be one step ahead of the game?

How to communicate directly and command respect

To communicate in straight forwards and appealing manner, start each sentence in which you ask for something with the word “I” and use more affirmations than questions when expressing something to someone as if it were a fact.

Direct communication demonstrates self-assurance and bravery because it shows you are standing up for something that may be regarded as scorn by others around you. Also, you will be drawn to physically attractive and confident girls.

Dominating men are known to communicate directly with women, demonstrating their confidence and aggression.

Let’s say you’re in a pub and want to order a girl a drink. Most men will order her a drink and passively wait for her to drink it or give him her number.

But you may want to try something new to add some spontaneity to the situation. You can buy her a drink and ask the waiter to tell her you did. Also, tell her where you will be going next and invite her to join you.

She will most likely accept the drink because she is in her comfort zone — maintaining her distance from you. She will probably go if she finds the venue interesting because you gave her the space and time to decide.

The goal is to be optimistic about whatever you are suggesting through the tone of your voice and your choice of words and be sure the other person will agree with what you say.

When you start communicating directly, it will feel weird at first, just like riding a bike was weird the first time. But as you get used to it, you will realize that direct communication is the most courteous and appealing way to communicate with women or manage a problem.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock