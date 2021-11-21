How To Avoid Feeling Alone During “Cuffing Season”

Cuffing season is the time during the autumn/winter months where people who would normally rather be single find themselves searching for someone to be with until summertime comes back around. They find the desire to be “cuffed” or tied down as this time of the year can be lonely due to cold weather and prolonged-time indoors. Overall, the desire to be cuffed is due to this time of year can be brought on by loneliness.

Now that cuffing season is in full swing. Here is how to balance out your newfound partner and your friends so that you’re friends so that no one is cancelled out:

Be honest: It will help your friends adjust by talking to them from your perspective to help them have a better understanding. From their viewpoint, your life could look perfect so provide a listening ear and share your problems as well as achievements.

Avoid confrontation: Keep in mind that you are in control of your own behaviour and not anyone else's. Jealousy is the result of people's own insecurities and can cause issues in friendships so remain calm and do not bite back if they bite at you.

Create space: If there is a tension that's uncomfortable then create space until the friendship becomes healthy again and the issues are resolved. A lot of the time, friends take bonds for granted and do not see the bigger picture of their actions and consequences.

Don't ignore the issue at hand: In many cases, in all types of relationships ignoring an issue instead of facing it, head-on can cause arguments to occur and emotions to pile and pile on causing an explosive argument that can easily be solved with communication.

Look at the point of view of others: In these times where you are all loved up, you may lose perspective on your loved one's point of view. They may just think you are replacing them and cutting them out of your life when that may not be the case. Take a step back and look at the situation in their eyes, don't lose sight of their feelings too.

Conclusion

It’s important to not cancel out all the relationships in your life during this time of the year. Everyone experiences loneliness too. It’s crucial to be considerate of the feelings of your loved ones and for your own feelings too so that issues aren’t caused by a lack of communication and attention. Communication is the biggest tool in keeping yourself and everyone else around you happy.

