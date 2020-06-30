How to Be Happy Permanently

As I get older, I realize I feel less happy about my life. How can that happen? I’ve got a better job. I’m now married. We have a beautiful angel newborn baby. Below are some reasons I found out. If we try to get rid of some of those in our lives, I think we can be a lot happier.

Get rid of other people’s opinions about you

Every single person on earth has a different mindset, different in how they were born, how they were raised, different for how to lead their lives with what you want to lead your life.

So listen to other people’s opinions are not a great idea.

“I put zero weight into anyone’s opinion about me because I know exactly who I am.” — Gary Vaynerchuk

When you do what other people want you to do, you are not yourself anymore. You become the slave of other people. More exactly, you become the slave of other people’s minds. And indeed, not everyone is right. If you got to listen to somebody. It should be someone you admire. Someone you dream to become.

“Listen to yourself, not the noise of the world. Only you know what is right for you.” — Leon Brown

If you neglect the inner voice within you, the inner will you always want to do, what’s the point of life anyway? You only got one shot of this. Make your life memorable.

Never let anyone, or anything that has the power to dictate the quality of your life. If you feel that’s the thing you should do, then do it. If you feel you have made it right, then it’s the right thing to do anyway, regardless of any other opinions. Just find the truth in the things you do.

Don’t just work at the jobs you hate to pay the bills

I know, you have to pay the bills. You have to make money to raise the kids, to take care of your sick parents. But if you have to work at the jobs you hate, please try harder to find the one that makes you happy, even that means you have to work at the weekend, work all the nights up.

“There are thousands and thousands of people out there leading lives of quiet, screaming desperation, where they work long, hard hours at jobs they hate to enable them to buy things they don’t need to impress people they don’t like.” ― Nigel Marsh

You spend most of your lifetime at work. Why suffer for the job you don’t want to work? Why not make it as enjoyable as possible. Sometimes we even want to buy the new house, a new shiny car to impress other people. What’s that all about? The only person you would need to impress is yourself. Make him proud. Doing the work that you want to do, even you have to give blood and sweats into it. Instead, if you work on something you love, then, it’s not “working” at all. It feels more like you living your life.

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” ― Confucius

Don’t just work for making other people rich. Don’t waste your life. Work on the one you love to do.

Only then, you can be happy permanently.



We spend most of our lives working. So why do so few people have a good time doing it? — Richard Branson

Live at the moment

We usually wait for something we want to happen to make us happy. And a lot of time, things will not happen as in the way we want it.

“Awareness is the power that is concealed within the present moment. … The ultimate purpose of human existence, which is to say, your purpose, is to bring that power into this world.” ― Eckhart Tolle

You’re alive. You can feel the sunshine. You can see the rain. You can see the snowflake. That’s a miracle that happened to us. Hey, how about your baby? How about your wife? You still see them every day. That’s quite a lovely thing happen in the now. See it. Sense it.

Don’t make the moment to be wasted while planning, or worrying about your future.

“Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.” — John Lennon

You will never know when you will die. It could be tomorrow. So don’t get wasted in living the past or the future. Start living in the now.



“The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.” — Buddha.

Be grateful. Don’t take life for granted.

Change your mindset about life. Change your thinking about what makes you happy. Be grateful that you’re still alive. That’s a gift happening right now.

You can still get the food to enjoy. You still can see the Eiffel tower, or the Statue of Liberty. That’s a damn good thing to see.

Be grateful for any things that happened to you. Maybe a life lesson from a colleague. Maybe a “Hello” from a stranger asking you for how to move to somewhere nearby. Be grateful.

If you are grateful for things in life, you will feel a lot happier. You can enjoy the things that you never feel about them like this before.



“Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.” — Amy Collette

I would end this post with the quote from Mae West

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. — Mae West

Live. Be happy. Now.

