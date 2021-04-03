How To Choose Your Morning Mood

A close friend of mine told me a story about his wife having trouble with her mood in the morning. It got to the point where an arbitrary question turned into a fight with her stating “Just don’t talk to me! You know how I am in the morning,” to which my friend waited to respond. A few hours later he sent this response which he shared with me.

“I love you so much and I’m so excited about our life and family. We need to figure this out. If we have to dance on the bed every morning or I have to make you a shake with that awful blender or coffee in bed or if I have to wake you up with the smell of bacon I’ll do it. What I don’t want is to have to tell our child to not talk to mommy because it’s morning time. Let’s work on it together ok? We can meditate, I can throw you in the pool, we can work out, we can watch Robin Mead, we can put on music. I’m partial to throwing you in the pool today.”

Her response was great. “I was thinking it may be worse because I tell myself I’m terrible in the morning.”

Starting the next day and every day since she made the choice of being in good mood as soon as she woke up. She reads a daily reader (Daily Stoic), writes a bit, and carries on with the day. Of course, not everything can be changed overnight by a simple decision, but some can and in this case a very powerful one.

We tell ourselves we can’t and we believe it, but what happens when we tell ourselves we can? We achieve greatness. Happiness is a choice. Choose to be happy!

“If you find something very difficult to achieve yourself, don’t imagine it impossible — for anything possible and proper for another person can be achieved as easily by you.” — Marcus Aurelius.

Photo credit: Shutterstock