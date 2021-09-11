Get Daily Email
How To Enjoy Uncertainty

How To Enjoy Uncertainty

It’s very easy to react to chaos with negativity—but you can choose to instead see it as part of leading a lively, exciting life.

by

My career requires me to confront change: sometimes I only have 12 hours’ notice before a job.

If I let uncertainty drag me along with it, I’d be all over the place — which only does me a disservice.

My Bloody Finger

Lesson 1: Fear is learned and can be unlearned

Curiosity brings you a sense of excitement and hopefulness, while judgment gives you aversion, fear, and hate.

Research shows that there is very little difference between fear and excitement — they come from the same part of the brain.

Isn’t that great news? If we can approach uncertainty with curiosity, asking: “What’s in it FOR me?”, we can choose to experience excitement.

However, if we see uncertainty as a huge, aggressive monster that is going to eat us alive, we will fall into “fight or flight” mode. Or worse, we’ll instantly deem ourselves a victim: “Why did this happen TO me?”

When nothing is sure, everything is possible.

— Margaret Drabble

Only Look at the “Pros,” Not the “Cons”

Lesson 2: Find the Pros, and You’ll Find Peace

Finding the pros of each possible outcome can greatly strengthen your “positivity muscle,” Yes, it’s a muscle that you can exercise to make it stronger.

Positivity is like a boomerang. The more we put it out there, the more it comes back to us. — Jon Gordon

Disappointment Follows

Lesson 3: Celebrate the Difference It Makes in Your Life

When you can celebrate the differences things make in your life, there is no failure. There is only feedback that leads to limitless possibilities.

“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” — Oprah Winfrey

Previously Published on blogyiquingzhao.com

Shutterstock

About Yiqing Zhao

I'm an actor, writer, and creative life coach who helps artists become bosses and business people become artists.

Follow me on Medium:
yiqingzhao1222.medium.com.

