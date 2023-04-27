How to Get Over a Dry Spell With Women

You’re a single guy who used to be able to get some action.

Now something has gone awry.

You’re on a dry streak and you don’t know why.

Here’s my 5-step guide to help you find your form and start attracting women again.

Rebuild your confidence

You’ll always need self-confidence to succeed in dating.

If you’re going through a dry spell, it might be that something happened to affect your self-esteem. The longer the dry spell lasts, the less self-assured you’re likely to become.

This list of confidence-building tips should help you regain some swagger, regardless of the last time you got some action.

Build a life that’s exciting without women in it

Every single guy goes through ups and downs with women. But if your self-esteem is based on your dating success, a rough couple of weeks might send you into a downward spiral. That’s how short dry spells turn into lengthier droughts.

Core confidence comes from building a life that’s exciting no matter how many women are part of it. A life with great friends, exciting hobbies and passions that inspire you.

Once you’ve built that, you’ll be less desperate to impress these random women online or at the bar. This lack of neediness will stop repelling women and make them more excited to meet you.

Take care of yourself

A physical glow-up can do the world of good to your confidence.

Can you exercise more often, improve your fashion or invest in a high-quality haircut?

This will make you look and feel better, increasing the chances of women feeling great around you.

Keep approaching women

These initial tips assumed that you’ve been approaching women and getting shot down.

In reality, most dry spells spawn from a lack of taking action.

If you’ve been relying on dating apps and getting no luck, it’s time to start approaching women in the real world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’ve been approaching women and striking out, it’s time to readjust your strategy.

Below, you’ll find the gameplan that I used to overcome my one-year dry spell in 2013. It still works whenever I’m feeling low on confidence now.

Stop being so outcome-focused

When in the midst of a dry spell, guys become too focused on the outcome of their interactions with women. Put simply, they try to get laid at all costs. Women can sense that and they’re immediately put off.

My advice is to ditch that attitude. Focus on having FUN with the women you meet — and nothing more.

This will inspire women to have fun around you — and that’s when their attraction begins to bubble.

You’ll find a lot more romantic opportunities appear in your life when you concentrate on having a great time.

…

If you’re the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman’s attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women. You can learn more by clicking here or watching the video below.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Abhijith P on Unsplash