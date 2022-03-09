How To Get Your Boyfriend To Propose in 13 Easy Steps

Are you tired of being the only one in your group of friends who isn’t married?

Do you want to be able to say “I’m married” with a genuine smile rather than a roll of your eyes?

If so, then this post is for you. In it, I’m going to share 13 easy steps that will help get your boyfriend to propose. So, whether you’re planning on using all ten or just a couple, read on.

Make Sure You’ve Got a Good Guy

First things first, make sure you’re dating a good guy. If your relationship isn’t healthy or if he’s not “husband material,” then you will just be causing yourself heartache by trying to get him to propose.

Make sure your boyfriend is someone who treats you well and has the potential to be a loving husband. He should also have the potential to be an awesome father, so you might want to take his relationship with his own parents into consideration as well.

Of course, there are no perfect people out there, so don’t worry about finding the “perfect” guy before getting him to propose. You can always work on things after you’re married.

Make Sure You’ve Got Yourself Together

Your boyfriend won’t propose if he thinks you don’t have your act together, so take the time to really consider what it is that’s holding you back before causing irreparable damage to your relationship in an effort to force him into proposing. If you’re in debt or struggling to pay the bills, let him know before he makes his decision.

If your relationship with your parents is strained or you don’t have a good relationship with any of your friends, work on fixing this situation too. He’ll see that you’re taking steps to improve yourself and build quality relationships, which will help quell his fears about what it would be like to marry you.

Make Sure You’re in a Good Place in Your Life

It’s hard to think about marriage when your life is just too crazy or busy, so before you go all out to get your boyfriend to propose, take some time for yourself. If work keeps you up at night, take the steps necessary to get your career under control.

Also, let him know how you feel. If you’re getting overwhelmed or stressed out, talk to him about it and see what he can do to help lighten the load a bit.

Not only will this show him that you’re in a good place in your life but, if the issue is something he can help improve, it will also show him that he can potentially help you in other ways once you’re married.

Groom Yourself Well

One of the reasons your boyfriend might be holding back is because he’s not sure if you’re wife material. Think about it: would you want to spend your life with someone who doesn’t take care of themselves?

Take a good, hard look at yourself and decide which areas you need to improve on. Then take the steps necessary to get there.

If you’re overweight, start hitting the gym. If your makeup is never quite right, sign up for some makeup lessons. Whatever area of your life seems lacking in his eyes, get it under control and do the best you can to improve yourself.

Do Things Together

Rather than just hanging out together at home, sign up for some classes or take up a new hobby that your boyfriend would enjoy too. Have him meet you there since he should be taking steps towards improving himself as well (see above).

Hanging out is fun, but doing things together like learning to play an instrument or getting involved in a book group will not only help you two bond better but also work towards improving your lives at the same time.

Make Plans That Involve Others

Once you’re in the groove with your new hobby or class, start making plans that include friends and family. If you want him to feel involved, he needs to know that there’s more going on in your life than just him and you.

If you start hanging out with friends of the opposite sex more often or he spends a few nights a week at his friend’s house, it might be time to ask yourself if your relationship is really where you want it to be. If your boyfriend is okay with the fact that your life doesn’t revolve around him, he’ll most likely ask you to marry him very soon.

Don’t Pressure Him

There’s nothing more likely to freak a guy out than you pressuring him into making a decision. You’ll want to drop subtle hints that might make it seem like he should propose, but don’t let on how much it really bothers you.

Starting fights about why he isn’t getting on with it is a good way to push him further away, so just let it go. Whether he’s ready or not, your boyfriend will propose when he’s good and ready.

Make Time for Each Other

When you’re in a relationship it can be hard not to get wrapped up in your own life, but it’s key to learn when to put yourself second and focus on your partner.

Even when you have a lot going on in your life, make sure that you always try and set aside some time for each other. This doesn’t mean you have to spend every weekend together, but checking in with each other during the day, or trying to grab a quick drink after work can help keep your relationship strong.

When you’re busy it’s easy to let things slip, so just try and find 10 minutes each day that’s just for him. You’ll soon see that no matter how busy you are, he makes time for you and that’s what matters.

When it comes to the proposal, your boyfriend should be clear about his intentions. If he seems hesitant or is taking a long time to come around, here are some reasons why:

Bring Up the Topic of Rings and Diamond

If your boyfriend hasn’t already asked you about an engagement ring, he’s not likely to do it at all. If you want him to propose and love the idea of a diamond engagement ring, bring up the topic with him.

Diamond rings are just one option for women looking for high-quality jewelry and expressing interest is a good way to show him you care. If he knows that diamonds and engagement rings are important to you, he might propose just so you’re happy.

Talk About Your Dream Wedding

If you have a clear vision for your dream wedding, your boyfriend would be wise to know about it. Discussing the details of what you want from your wedding with him will show him how important the ring and marriage are to you.

If he’s already asked many questions about styles, bridesmaids’ dresses, or venues that might mean he’s on the verge of setting a date.

Find Out Where You Stand Financially

While it’s not always what’s on his mind, money might stop your boyfriend from proposing. If he knows that by marrying you, he’ll need to take over all household bills and expenses, or that his salary alone can’t support both of you, he might be stalling on the engagement. If you’ve been together for a while and he still hasn’t popped the question, find out where you stand financially.

Compliment Him on How Great of a Husband He Would Make Someday

If you’re convinced that he’ll make a dedicated and faithful husband, it’s important to let him know. If your boyfriend knows how much you think he’d be a great husband someday, he might feel the pressure and propose simply so you don’t leave him for someone else.

Many women want their boyfriends to marry them because they love them and would make a great partner, but it’s okay if you’re looking forward to the financial benefits as well.

If he knows where he stands now and that you wouldn’t leave him for someone else, there’s no reason why your boyfriend can’t say “yes” any time soon.

Drop Subtle Hints That You’re Ready to Take the Next Step in Your Relationship

If you’re tired of waiting for your boyfriend to propose and want to be engaged, it’s okay to drop some hints. While you don’t want to push him into proposing if he’s not ready yet, letting him know that you want a future with him is the first step.

Drop subtle hints by wearing a ring on a chain around your neck, wearing a bracelet with an “M” on it, or jokingly asking if your boyfriend would like to buy you a diamond ring. He’ll take the hint and hopefully propose soon.

Takeaway

So, if you want him to propose soon, take the steps mentioned above and let him know that everything’s okay. Relax and enjoy what you two already have instead of obsessing over what you don’t.

If you follow these tips, your boyfriend should pop the question within a few months (maybe even weeks). Just be patient and make sure that the relationship is worth holding out for.

How long did you wait before getting engaged? Did any of these tips help get your guy to pop the question? Let us know in the comments.

