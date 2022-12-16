How to Go Beyond Playing Small

Playing small in life keeps life small and often unsatisfying, or even painful. Breaking out of the fear and resistance to being bigger is not always an easy task though.

Have you ever had a tendency to play small — to hesitate or hold back parts of yourself? If so, today’s Man Alive episode will be a great one for you.

Rather than hiding out or accepting what you get, what if you allowed yourself to dream bigger and put your desires out there? It can feel risky, but settling for unsatisfying dynamics with women, at work, and anywhere in your life, makes life dull and unfulfilling. You deserve more than that!

Today’s podcast conversation is with Charles Suh-Wah-Sing, a faculty member and certified coach at the Co-Active Training Institute. He is an executive coach who specializes in serving emerging BIPOC leaders and entrepreneurs. Charles has had his own journey with playing small and has supported many men in theirs. We discussed…

The willingness to show up as oneself , even with concerns about disappointing others

, even with concerns about disappointing others The fear of success

Dissolving glass ceilings

Transactional vs intentional relationships

vs relationships The challenges men of color face with prejudice and discrimination

Charles is a powerful and gentle teacher and guide. He draws on deep wisdom that men can benefit from.

—

Charles Sue-Wah-Sing was a digital consultant for 27 years, with a focus on designing innovative digital solutions for large organizations. Today, Charles is a certified professional Co-Active coach (CPCC) and holds a PCC with the ICF. He’s been an executive coach serving a variety of industries for over 5 years. He’s been shifting his focus to serving emerging BIPOC leaders and entrepreneurs.

Recently he launched a virtual group coaching program serving Men of Color. Charles is a faculty member at the Co-Active Training Institute (CTI), where we assisted in the initiation of their DEIW strategic plan. Charles is certified in Imago Theory and serves as a Chairperson for Imago Relationships North America where he also spearheaded numerous DEI education programs and initiatives. Charles has also facilitated numerous workshops and study groups around DEI and anti-black racism. He finds purpose in guiding human beings towards the fullest expression of themselves.

—

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com