How to Keep Your Customers Coming Back For Years

Your business survives or thrives based on what you do with your marketing. When you log onto social media, you see marketing every day, look through your email, and consume content. This marketing is essentially entrepreneurs asking for trust, says serial entrepreneur Blake Nubar.

For someone to invest their time and money, there has to be established trust. It can take years to build trust that creates loyal customers who are also evangelists for your business and what you do. These types of customers bring in more business through word-of-mouth marketing.

While you’ve worked hard to get that level of trust, it can be lost in minutes. And, it’s tough to build back trust once it’s lost. There is a way to build a business that’s full of loyal customers who know, like, and trust you.

Blake Nubar is a business owner that’s done a fantastic job building trust. He’s a seven-time ClickFunnels 2CC, 8-Figure, and Dream Car award, winner. He understands building loyalty with consumers and takes pride in every aspect of his business.

In just a few short years, he’s built two eight-figure businesses that have generated over $24,000,000 in online sales and helped 10,000+ entrepreneurs from over 96 countries launch a successful sales funnel.

Having worked with sharks from ABC’s tv series “Shark Tank,” along with AMC TV stars, Blake is on a mission to help as many people as possible achieve financial freedom with an online business. He’s been published in prestigious publications and interviewed all over the Internet.

He shares some great advice about building trust, customer loyalty, and the key growth strategies that build businesses throughout this article.

Don’t Market Adjustable Deadlines

Businesses have promotions that run on deadlines and during certain times of the year. You open the cart and give your customers a chance to buy during a specified period. One tactic used to help customers understand why they should consider buying now is “scarcity” marketing.

The best days of a promotion tend to be the last day of the promotion, says Blake.

When you can show customers this will be the last time to get a particular offer or price, it forces them to decide. There’s an ethical and intelligent way to do this, and then we’ve seen the other way far too often.

Don’t use false scarcity. If you announce dates and prices during a specific time, honor what you said. Don’t let customers slide in after the deadline or make secret deals to get a few more sales.

Be firm, and you’ll keep trust. It creates loyal customers because they can trust your word. It also helps customers understand the importance of making a buying decision every time you offer promotions.

Don’t Charge For What Should Be Free

One of the best ways to build trust and attract customers is through content. You produce blogs, videos, podcasts, newsletters, live training, etc. You put a lot of effort into your free content because you understand that it’s an excellent way to generate leads and demonstrate your expertise.

Whatever effort you put into creating free content should be double with the content you sell. The premium products and services your customers pay for should be mind-blowing. If it’s not, you shouldn’t be charging for it.

One way to lose trust quickly is for a customer to feel disappointed after seeing what they purchased, says Blake.

It takes more work to get a customer, but it’s easier to get repeat business once you have them. You can get that extra business when what they paid for is spectacular.

Put in the time. Create unique products and services. Go over and beyond to make sure what you sell is practical and will give your customer a tangible result. Don’t lose trust by marketing what you know is not your best work.

Think Before You’re Visible

It’s not uncommon to ride the emotional roller coaster of entrepreneurship. When you get a win, you feel like climbing a mountain. When you’re going through a low, you want to sell your business and be done with the nightmare. In either case, be aware of what you post publicly. Social media is at our fingertips, and it’s easy to get carried away in those moments.

You can post things you’ll regret later—promising too much because you’re excited or posting negatively because you’re down–don’t do it. What you post in seconds can affect your business for years. You can lose trust, customers, and potential customers. Think before you post, no matter what your state is.

Focus On Client Results

Our natural inclination is to focus on making more money. We want the next sale, the next promotion, the next customer. It’s exciting to see the checkout cart ringing and to get those payment notifications on our phones.

Blake Nubar says:

Too many entrepreneurs get lost in chasing the next sale. They focus on what’s coming in instead of over-delivering for their clients.

If you want to create raving fans and loyal customers for life, focus on getting results for those that invest with you. The next sale will come when potential customers see your clients’ results. You build more trust when someone else is talking about what you helped them due versus you saying what you did.

Building a business that gives you freedom and financial security happens when you step up and build trust through consistent work. Don’t lose trust over circumstances that are within your control.

You can build loyal customers who bring in more business when you are honest and live up to your hype. And you can.

