Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Know if You Have Disorganized Attachment

How to Know if You Have Disorganized Attachment

What is disorganized attachment?

by Leave a Comment


In attachment theory, the style of one’s attachment can say a lot about the person. In this post, we’re going to look at disorganized attachment. What is it? What’s the cause? How can you prevent or treat it? Let’s dive into the disorganized world of this attachment.

What is it?

Disorganized attachment is when a parent or other caregiver hasn’t made a secure, safe place for them. Instead, the relationship the child has with their parent may be inconsistent, showing both fear and affection. This is the opposite of organized attachment, where a child feels secure around their caregiver.

How Does it Happen?

Usually, disorganized attachment is due to a parent not being there for their child, or showing cruelty towards them. A child who is crying isn’t cared for by a disorganized parent, but is instead ignored or yelled at. In addition, nonverbal actions are just as important. For example, a parent of a disorganized child may say they love the child, but they aren’t physically affectionate.

Sometimes, a parent may have unintentionally made their child disorganized. A parent may love their child and want to do what’s best for them, but they are always working and feel too exhausted when they return home to do much with their child.

In most cases, disorganized attachment is a cycle. Someone who had parents who weren’t affectionate, or made fun of them for their fears, may end up having kids who they treat the same way. With any form of bad parenting, it’s always important to be mindful of cycles and how you can break them. But with that said, what happens when a child is disorganized?

Signs of Disorganized Attachment

A disorganized child is always on edge. By this, we tend to mean a young child who gets upset when their parents aren’t around, but they may fear or still cry when their parents return. A disorganized child usually cries or has a fearful attitude towards their parents when they are in the room. However, a disorganized child does respond well to a parent who is physically affectionate.

The “disorganized” part really shows as kids with a disorganized style tend to fear their parents, yet they need the attention of the parents as well. These mixed signals tend to apply to the parent as well. For example, a parent who may try to soothe their kid at first, but then yell at the child when that doesn’t work at first.

What Does This Mean For Adulthood?

If a child develops a disorganized attachment, what happens when they grow up? Sometimes, that disorganized feeling accompanies them well into adulthood. Usually, a disorganized adult may have mixed emotions about relationships. They may fear relationships, but need them as comfort. Someone may be clingy at first but then avoid their significant other.

A disorganized adult also has many self-doubts. They feel like they aren’t worthy of love, or that no one wants to show any trust to them. Because of this inconsistency, an adult with disorganized attachment may seem inconsistent, always changing up their strategy in order to find the happy medium that never comes.

Also, someone who is disorganized may seek out toxic relationships or get into habits that are not good for them. For example, they may end up being addicted to drugs, something that can give them both good and bad feelings.

Chances are, you may have known someone like this. Maybe you dated them, or maybe it’s a friend. They are always inconsistent, and you may wonder why that is. Often, it’s due to an abusive upbringing. With that said, can it be treated?

Treating a Disorganized Style

With all that said, how can one treat disorganized attachment? For a parent, it’s important to have a consistent form of secure parenting. Always be there for the child, both verbally and non-verbally. If you’re someone who easily loses their patience, it’s important for you to seek help and learn how you can manage those negative emotions.

Parenting is a challenge, especially in the early stages. Due to stress, lack of sleep, and other issues, the parent may be irritable. Because of this, they may take it out on the child. However, this can have some long-term consequences, and it’s important for a parent to realize this and find healthier ways to display their emotions.

An adult with a disorganized attachment needs to seek therapy as well. Often, this attachment stems from an abusive childhood, and therapy can help the person confront their past and learn to move on from it. Other times, being aware of one’s thoughts can be a good treatment. For example, mindfulness can help the person push away the negative side of disorganized attachment and make themselves organized.

Besides that, another treatment is consistent love. A parent can prevent or treat disorganized attachment by giving their child affection and being consistent. Meanwhile, someone who is in a relationship with a person who is disorganized can show consistent affection as well.

Conclusion

Disorganized parenting can lead to a lifetime of conflicting emotions and needs. If your parenting style is disorganized, it’s important you take the steps to fix it. Meanwhile, if you’re someone who is disorganized, seek help and find someone to give you consistent love. By knowing the attachment styles, it can help you be a better person and raise a better child.

stock photo ID: 1342735523

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.