How to Know if You’re Attractive



No matter how many times you hear “look aren’t everything,” you may still lack confidence about your appearance. This is because too many, attraction is important, especially in the early stages of a relationship.

When you look in the mirror, you may ask yourself “Am I attractive?” Even though we have a mirror and a camera, it can be hard to tell. Sometimes, you look great, and other times, the picture of you looks terrible. They say the mirror makes you look more attractive than you are, and they also say the camera adds ten pounds. At the end of the day, it is impossible to look at yourself through another person’s eyes.

Also, it can sometimes be hard to tell in a society that has attraction standards all over the place. Some sides want model-level attraction, and other sides embrace the beauty of imperfection. What makes a man attractive? In this post, we’ll list some ways you can know if you’re attractive.

Getting the Attention of Others

One way that you can tell if you’re attractive is if you get the attention of others. If you end up getting stares or having people checking you out, this could be a sign that you are attractive. Unless, of course, you’re wearing or have something that catches the eyes of others.

You Don’t Receive Many Compliments

This one sounds a little contradictory, doesn’t it? You may imagine someone being attractive being told all the time about how hot they are, but in truth, many people will compliment someone who is not attractive to make them feel better. When you are attractive, you may not get too many compliments because people don’t think that you need to be reminded.

People Are Awkward Towards You

Some people are socially awkward all the time, but if someone is relaxed around someone they aren’t attracted to but then are awkward towards you, this may be a sign you’re attractive.

Think about it.

Unless you’re Mr. Smooth, you have probably shown some awkwardness around someone you find attractive. A person may not be able to concentrate or may show other awkward traits.

People Message You

If you’re attractive, you may find various people messaging you, regardless of your relationship status. On social media, people tend to talk to attractive people more, and if your inbox is always blowing up, it can be how to tell if you are attractive.

Your Smile Has Much Love

You may be told you have a nice smile. People are attracted to confidence and happiness, and if you’re told that you have a good smile, it may mean that people think you’re attractive, be it your looks or your confidence.

Some People May Hate You Because You’re Attractive

This is another reason that sounds a little odd at first, but some people, especially those of the same gender, may end up disliking you for some unknown reason. However, that reason may be that they think you’re attractive, and they’re comparing you to themselves. Because of this, they may end up disliking you due to their own insecurities. As they say, don’t take it personally.

People Are Surprised When You Talk Down About Your Appearance

If someone finds you attractive and sees you criticizing your own appearance, they may be shocked.

How could someone so attractive think they’re so ugly?

People can go about this in a couple of ways. They may reassure you of your attractiveness. Alternatively, they may show some signs of irritation. To them, you’re fishing for compliments due to an ego, because you’re obviously so good-looking.

Remember, There is No Right Standard of Beauty

As we’ve said before, if you think you’re ugly because you compare yourself to another person, you must remember that there is no right or wrong way to be attractive. We live in a time where beauty standards are quite diverse and what is the “traditional” standard of beauty is slowly being taken apart.

With That Said, There is Always Room for Improvement

If you feel like there’s a part of you that is unattractive, improving yourself isn’t a bad thing. If you feel like you could lose a couple of pounds, go out there and lift some weights. Do you feel like your hairstyle is unattractive? Get a new haircut or grow out your hair.

Just make sure that you’re doing it for you. Doing it for someone else can end up backfiring, especially if that person is not satisfied. When improving yourself, it’s important that you do it to make your confidence in yourself even better.

Seek Therapy

If you still have doubts about your appearance, it could be an underlying mental health problem or some repressed trauma. Talking to a therapist about your lack of confidence may be in order. You deserve to feel good about your appearance, no matter who you are or how old you are.

stock photo ID: 1723281319