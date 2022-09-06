How to Leave When Your Abuser Is You

Run.

That’s the first thing we tell someone when they’re being abused.

Their fear beats in our hearts. Their desperation, our compassion.

Leave. How could you stay?

But, we stay. We don’t leave.

Years and years, we stay.

Wondering

Where do I go when the monster is in the mirror?

Who do I call when I’m an inch from the edge?

How many bruises will it take?

If we could see the damage we do to ourselves, would it make any difference?

It’s been 32 years, and my relationship with myself is healthier than ever, but I still catch myself yelling, calling myself stupid or idiot or fuckin’ loser.

Still wake up with seething rage I don’t know what to do with. That I, sometimes, drown with a doughnut or an hour of mindless TV.

Still fall into a dark pit filled with all the things I haven’t done, finished, worked on. The future I haven’t created. Potential settling around me. A thick, choking smoke.

I go to bed feeling like a failure, regretting all the time I spent doing what I shouldn’t. Sometimes, even get mad that I took lunch. Too long. I ate too slow. Damn digestive system.

Pencils and pens turn into dull knives. Walls, punching bags for my head. A little physical pain to get rid of this bubbling vat of fury and disappointment. To release it. The mental ache hurts worse.

It’s hard to go, and I’ve come back so many times. Never really left, honestly. The mirror knows the right words. Has all the pretty justifications. The plausible excuses.

But, I’ve learned to create other mirrors. In windows. In car doors. In puddles. To find a third me who knows I deserve better. Tells me to run in a soft, forgiving voice.

I’ve left many times. Packed a lot of bags. Cried many tears. Believed a lot of doubts. The door’s a revolving one. Sometimes, I come out on the wrong side. But still, I’ve learned a lot.

So, here’s some ways to leave yourself after abuse:

Change your routine

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Habits. We all have them.

You do something once, then do it again. And that second time starts a habit.

It felt good, even if it’s not good for you. Relieved some pain. Got rid of some anxiety. Shoved you through a fear. Temporarily.

A habit engraved in your mind and body.

When you decide to leave yourself, start by changing one routine. One thought. One reaction.

It doesn’t have to be the whole routine. The most harmful thought. Or the angriest reaction.

Leave yourself a little at a time — so you don’t notice.

Make enjoyment an obstacle

Make the new habit, thought, or words so enjoyable that you’ll miss them. Instead of wrapping yourself in chains and fences to keep you inside, plant a garden so you can stroll through.

We forget sometimes, but enjoyment always trumps punishment.

…

If your abuser is someone else, change your location if you can, use a burner phone, and use cash to buy things.

Know you can change

Photo by Suzanne D. Williams on Unsplash

Practice a new mindset

We stay because we’re stuck in a belief system. We can’t reach our goals. We can’t lose the weight. We can’t reach our potential.

Can’t becomes our reality, and we punish ourselves if we dare not match it.

Can’t is a tiny box. And an even smaller existence.

When you find enough courage to get away from yourself, your mindset’s the top priority. Resetting it will help you to never go back.

Some ways I learned to change my mindset were to:

Let myself make mistakes. And then forgive them. This was a big problem for me. For years, a harsh perfectionist ruled my life. Everything was wrong if it wasn’t perfect. Good enough was never right, and I was always nothing.

And then forgive them. This was a big problem for me. For years, a harsh perfectionist ruled my life. Everything was wrong if it wasn’t perfect. Good enough was never right, and I was always nothing. Give myself permission to not know. I used to — and sometimes, I still do — think I have to know everything. I’d trade knowledge for love but only create business transactions. Love wasn’t safe to me, so it took years for me to trust that I didn’t always have to make an exchange.

I used to — and sometimes, I still do — think I have to know everything. I’d trade knowledge for love but only create business transactions. Love wasn’t safe to me, so it took years for me to trust that I didn’t always have to make an exchange. Spend more money. A kid voice. Small, nagging. Always demanding that I not spend money. Save it all. Invest it all. Buy everything cheap. Tiny, tight-fisted hands controlling the money. Hoarding the bank account. Making me ask for an allowance. Then saying no if I asked for too much. Because I didn’t believe I could make more. Didn’t know how. Can’t. I had no freedom, and I was terrified to ask.

This last one may not be your problem, but it was mine, and it made money a constant argument. I walked on eggshells around every purchase.

…

If your abuser is someone else, know that you can’t change them. Or fix them. Or help them. You don’t control them, and they won’t change. Or stop.

Heal your trauma

Photo by Supriya Chauhan on Unsplash

Talk with a trusted person

This may be a therapist, a friend, or yourself. I had a combination of these, but the person that helped the most was myself. The me I’d found in windows, doors, and puddles.

This me knew something was wrong long before I did and never stopped helping me leave.

The awful name-calling, angry rants, self-sabotaging behaviors, hitting. These versions of me helped me through until I learned to step away myself. To stop gaslighting myself and pretending I wasn’t doing anything wrong.

But, most importantly, they reminded me I’m not perfect, but that doesn’t mean I’m nothing.

Some ways I learned to heal are to:

Strengthen my positive voice. There were two mirrors. One from my childhood and one from me. Affirmations may help you, but motivational speeches and achievements helped me. Making progress on my dreams helped me grow my confidence and unlock the cage I’d locked myself in.

Quiet my negative voice. This was harder. Sometimes, this voice ran under my conscious voice. A continuous stream of sludge. Not always a whisper or a shout, but an anxious lethargy. Or worse. Nice words that lulled me back in with lies and promises.

I’m not there yet, but I’m a lot further away than I thought I could be.

…

If your abuser is someone else, know that you deserve to be happy, choose what you want to do, control your money, and have your own likes, dislikes, ideas, thoughts, and opinions.

Even if we don’t hurt others, we often hurt ourselves

We’re the makers of our misery. The abusers in our homes.

And it’s hard to get away. And we go back. And we deserve more.

So, today, if you’re beating all your weaknesses, ask yourself:

How many more years am I willing to lose in this horrific relationship?

How many more years am I willing to lose in this horrific relationship?

How many more years am I willing to lose in this horrific relationship?

And answer:

NONE.

…

Call The Listening Ear Crisis Hotline if you need to talk to someone.

(517) 337–1717

Call the Suicide Prevention Line if you feel like there’s no hope. There always is.

United States:

988

TTY 711 then 988

https://988lifeline.org/

International:

Call, text, or chat with the Domestic Violence Hotline if you’re being abused by someone else.

1.800.799.SAFE (7233)

TTY 1.800.787.3224

Text “START” to 88788

Important: Clear your browser whenever you visit the hotline’s website or related sites. Internet usage can be tracked. If you can, use a public computer or phone.

Be well. You’re doing your best, and it’s not your fault.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***