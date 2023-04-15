How to Madly Impress a Date at the Valet

First date

When he asked to meet me, I was somewhat hesitant. We had met online and had only talked briefly once.

I was intrigued enough by his profile that I said yes.

He suggested meeting at the lobby bar of a very high end hotel with a gorgeous ocean view. I was delighted by his good taste and then immediately realized that I would have to valet.

I’m not the kind of girl who needs to valet but self-parking was only for overnight guests. So, valet it was.

I arrived at valet and as the young man opened my door, he greeted me by name as he welcomed me to the hotel.

At first I thought I hallucinated him saying my name, thinking perhaps I misheard him. He took my keys and directed me inside the hotel lobby, where my date was awaiting my arrival.

I love it when a man arrives first on a date.

As he hugs me hello, I tell him that the oddest thing happened at the valet. I tell him how the valet greeted me by name, to which my date grins.

“They didn’t give you a ticket, did they?” referring to the ticket the valet gives you for your car so you can retrieve it.

Now, I rarely valet myself as I am usually the passenger in these situations. But I knew that you get the ticket so you can retrieve your car and pay for the valet service when you leave.

I didn’t get a ticket.

My date had arrived early, told the valet what I looked like, when I would be arriving, and taken care of the cost of the valet service before I even arrived.

I am not exaggerating here.

I felt like royalty.

This man ensured that when I arrived for this date, I walked in feeling like the most important person to arrive at the hotel that day.

This was such a classy move that I was completely infused with delight.

And it completely changed how I saw him.

When I first arrived, I knew very little about him. I wasn’t sure if this would be a match at all. But when I saw how thoughtful he was with something as little as the valet service, I became VERY interested to know more about him.

It spoke volumes about his character and how he would likely treat me.

My gratitude and appreciation was effusive, but even more so, I was deeply impressed by how thoughtful and classy that was. He suddenly became the most fascinating man in the world to me.

Every time I see this man, he ensures that everything is taken care of, so all I have to do is show up and focus on enjoying our time together.

It is the best feeling in the world.

Little, thoughtful touches like this can transform how someone sees you.

Because no one forgets a classy move.

A lot of things about this man impressed me that night, but that one action has stuck with me since and continues to delight me every time I think of it. That’s powerful.

And it makes a fantastic first date story. ❤

—

