How To Maintain Long-Term Relationships

It’s really no secret that once a relationship has been going for a long time, it can be easy to get in a rut and forget the little things. But you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

The key to a happy, healthy long-term relationship is not just about finding someone with who you have chemistry. It’s also about finding someone who is compatible with you on an emotional and intellectual level.

There are many factors that can contribute to the longevity of your relationship, but there are ten things that will help keep the spark alive. Here are nine tips for keeping the spark alive in long-term relationships.

“In my old age, I was at last being permitted to make the discovery that lovemaking gets better and better with time, if it’s with someone you care for.”

― Patricia Nell Warren

…

The Steps

1. Plan romantic surprises

Just because you know each other well doesn’t mean there isn’t room for some good old-fashioned spontaneity.

Be creative and plan out something unique like tickets for two to see your favorite band at their next show or tickets on an exotic vacation. Surprise them with these thoughtful gifts and watch as they light up with joy.

Keep in mind that these gifts don’t have to cost a fortune. Sometimes the most romantic things come from spending time with each other and having fun together.

2. Make sure to spend quality time together

Technology makes it easy to stay in touch and connect with your partner, but don’t let this take the place of face-to-face communication.

It’s so vital that you continue to spend time together on a regular basis, whether it be going out for dinner or movie night at home, where both of you snuggle up on the couch with your favorite snacks and watch a romantic comedy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is such an essential part of keeping intimacy alive between two people who love each other.

Time goes by fast — make sure not to miss opportunities when they arise because life can get busy really quickly.

Make plans for trips away from work commitments, even if it’s overnight once per month (or every couple of weeks). Pack something nice and plan something special for the trip.

3. Talk about your relationship and what you want from it

The more you communicate with your partner, the stronger your connection will be.

Be open and honest about things that are important to you in a relationship — what do you expect from them? What would make this particular experience better for you both?

By being able to talk openly about these topics together, it shows that there is no topic too taboo or difficult. It also proves how much each of you cares for one another by taking the time out of their day just to have an intimate conversation together. Talking can keep intimacy alive.

Don’t let yourself get frustrated if they aren’t on the same page as you are at first; over time, communication should help change that into the common ground where everyone feels comfortable and fulfilled within themselves once again.

Make sure that you are both on the same page by communicating your needs. Don’t assume anything — have an open discussion about what is expected for this relationship and how to make it better together.

4. Get creative

Make a date night out of dinner at home or watch a movie together.

Remember those little things that you used to do when you were first together? Try to incorporate them into your date night.

For example, if one of the first dates for this relationship was going out and bowling. Plan something just as exciting but different from what it has been in the past — freshness is key here, so don’t be afraid to get creative with each other.

And just because a relationship gets more comfortable over time doesn’t mean there’s room for any less excitement or creativity than before. The best relationships are constantly evolving, so make sure yours does too.

5. Bring back the romance by adding candles and flowers around the house for ambiance

Don’t be afraid to spice things up with some candles and flowers around the house.

This doesn’t mean that you have to break out into a romantic song at first sight of them, but it’s really nice when there are little reminders about how special this relationship is.

Even if your partner isn’t on board with these little touches just yet, try showing them what makes you happy by adding in these sorts of personal details yourself. You never know — they might end up loving it too.

Make sure not to overload on clutter or overdo the roses here because then all romance will quickly fade away again, leaving neither one of you satisfied for very long.

Try alternating between different aspects like candles sometimes, flowers other times, etc., so there is always something new to discover about each other.

6. Exercise with each other, go on walks or take up yoga together to get in shape while spending quality time together

Spending time together but also getting healthy can bring everyone closer.

After all, there’s nothing like an excellent workout to relieve stress and help you feel more relaxed afterward — it makes sense that this would be a fantastic way for both of you to bond.

Like many other aspects here, start slow with these sorts of activities, so they don’t become overwhelming or take away from the intimacy either one is looking forward to experiencing. Try going on walks around your neighborhood during the weekend before diving straight into yoga.

Although exercise helps keep our bodies healthy in general, exercising with another person has been proven by scientific research as being beneficial not only physically but emotionally too because it brings us closer together while we are doing something positive for ourselves at the same time.

7. Take care of yourselves individually and show appreciation for one another’s individual achievements

Don’t let your relationship be the only source of fulfillment in your life.

You both have hobbies, friends, and dreams too that are important to you, so make sure not to forget about them when it comes time for date night or some other romantic activity.

Be supportive of one another’s individual goals by encouraging each other on this journey towards self-discovery while still maintaining healthy boundaries here as well. This way, neither one gets overwhelmed with too much attention but instead feels respected enough that they can support their partner in return.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sometimes all a person needs is encouragement from someone who cares about them. It doesn’t take anything more than taking an interest in what makes us happy outside our relationships to show how special we think people really are — especially when they are our significant other.

8. Share each other’s interests

Do what you want to do as long as it doesn’t conflict with their interests.

If they love animals and you hate them, don’t force your partner to go on a trip through the zoo. Instead, try visiting an aquarium or watching some cute videos of cats together instead.

This way, both people can get something out of it without either one ending up resenting the other for not being able to compromise with their own interests, which is especially important when we’re trying to keep our spark alive in long-term relationships where sometimes things just become too old hat after awhile.

We all have different preferences but sharing each other’s interests goes beyond that because there are many activities that would make us happy if only given a chance while still respecting any boundaries that may exist here as well. Sometimes all it takes is simply taking this chance to do something you’ve never done before and enjoy it together with your partner.

9. Have fun!

Don’t take yourselves too seriously all the time because it’s hard to have fun if you’re already stressed out.

No matter how busy your schedules get or what other problems might arise, try not to let that overshadow a couple of hours for each other every now and then.

This is an important reminder here because oftentimes we forget about romance in our day-to-day lives, thinking there will always be another time when we can make things memorable again, but sometimes this isn’t true — whether you’ve been together for years or only weeks, having fun with one another should never stop being priority number one.

People tend to enjoy themselves more when they don’t take life so seriously, which means once you two finally sit down next to each other after a long day, it would be nice to simply enjoy one another’s company without having to stress about all the little things our modern society has become so accustomed too.

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.”

— Audrey Hepburn

Final Thoughts

Being in a healthy relationship means that you should both be taking care of yourselves individually while also doing what it takes to make sure the two of you are on track with one another too.

This way, neither person gets left behind because the focus is split between yourself and your partner instead.

One of the most critical things in a relationship is keeping that spark alive and making sure you’re both on the same page with what’s expected for this particular partnership.

There’s no easy answer for how to keep the spark alive after so many years together, but hopefully, these tips help remind us all about why you fell in love in the first place.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

This post was inspired by wikihow.com

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

…

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***