How to Make a Guy Miss You and Love You More

One of the biggest difficulties a woman in a relationship faces is handling her guy’s tendency to become detached or inaccessible.

She may observe that her man is becoming distant and preoccupied with his own affairs, resulting in less effort in pursuing her as in the past.

If you have experienced this situation before, you understand the fear it can bring.

It can evoke a sense of fear and helplessness, as if one is losing grip on the situation.

It’s frustrating when you sense your guy pulling away from you and you feel helpless to prevent it.

You wish for a return to the past, when your man was affectionate, attentive, and warm.

You may be questioning why your once affectionate guy has changed and no longer shows the same attention as before.

He appears to be focused on everything except for you in his life.

The worst part is that he appears fine without you.

You desire to take some action in order to alleviate the unpleasant emotions within you.

The more you try to bring him closer, the more he seems to distance himself from you.

This behavior is causing you to feel nervous and overly suspicious. You become overly observant of his actions and tend to overthink every statement he makes.

You find yourself constantly questioning his actions and words, leading to restless nights of contemplation.

You may also question yourself, “Why is he so distant lately, did he not include a smiley in his message?” causing you to be awake at night.

What NOT to do (a.k.a. Don’t Make the Problem Worse)

Therefore, in a bid to regain his affection, you resort to drastic measures.

“I’ll surprise him with so much love and attention that he’ll be overwhelmed,” you say to yourself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Then you begin showering him with excessive attention. You inundate him with affectionate messages and call him frequently, cooking his favorite dishes.

…visit him at work to bring a treat, attempt to spice things up in the bedroom…

…and ask about his day and do everything in your power to show you care.

However, much to your shock, he becomes even more distant after your efforts.

The more you try, the less he seems to be interested in responding.

And this is where men tend to react negatively — when they are being chased, it goes against their natural sense of the chase.

As a man, it’s expected of him to take the lead in the relationship and fulfill his masculine role by initiating things.

But you might be wondering, “If I don’t take action, how will he start to participate more in the relationship?”

Men don’t react positively to this type of method.

The key to making him miss you like before is to ease up on your efforts, not to intensify them.

If you increase your affectionate gestures significantly when he’s distant, he may be more likely to withdraw further.

Believe me, by continuing to try and force him to return to the way things were, you will only tire yourself out and increase the distance between you. When you become drained and frustrated, this will drive him even further away.

Although this might be frustrating, there is still a chance.

By changing your approach, you can turn the tables on him, causing him to miss you intensely and making him realize his mistake in taking you for granted.

Before you develop a strategy to regain his affections, there is something crucial that you must understand.

Learn how to create a deep emotional attachment with your man

The Nuts and Bolts of Romance

From a scientific viewpoint, specific factors contribute to making him miss you.

Brain chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone,” are involved when someone is in love.

The combination of serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, referred to as the “love hormone,” creates a euphoric feeling in someone’s brain when they are near their romantic partner.

Nature has a way of promoting bonding between humans and perpetuating the species through the release of these feel-good chemicals in the brain when they are around their romantic partners.

This explains why being around your significant other is so exhilarating.

When you’re near your significant other, your body produces these neurotransmitters and hormones that give you a warm, blissful feeling.

With time, you get used to receiving your “fix”.

What if your partner was no longer around?

The release of love chemicals would stop abruptly. The absence of that person would mean that all the usual emotions connected to being with a partner are no longer present.

During their absence, you will experience a stage of deprivation from the lack of their presence.

To make your man feel the impact of your absence, you have to create a situation in which he experiences a similar withdrawal effect.

Only then will he start craving you again and pursue you as he did previously.

Here are some simple but super effective ways to do it:

#1: Ease Up on the Social Media

The basic principle is to take a step back from him and let him start to wonder about your activities.

Reducing your online visibility by posting less frequently and avoiding excessive photo sharing is a subtle way to slip off his radar and make him wonder about your activities.

Additionally, avoid checking in on your partner on social media, including their timeline, photos, or posts.

Avoid tagging him in posts, posting pictures with other guys, sending private messages or commenting on his social media updates in an attempt to gain his attention.

Regardless of the status of your relationship, men do not enjoy being monitored online. If you engage in passive-aggressive actions, such as tagging him in posts or commenting on his updates, he will easily detect your actions and distance himself further.

Also, try to avoid communicating with him and go quiet for a while. Don’t text, email, or call him during this time.

It’s important to keep in mind that guys are not drawn to clinginess, they are more attracted to a lack of contact.

#2: Don’t Jump the Gun

If he attempts to make contact, allow him to leave a voicemail message instead of answering his call.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If he tries to get in touch, allow him to leave a voicemail message, instead of answering his call. Then, return his call while pretending you were occupied with something else.

A response like “Hi, sorry I missed your call. I was in the middle of grooming my cat and he was being difficult. Anyway, what’s going on?” could be used.

Advice: it’s better if you were indeed occupied, making your excuse seem authentic.

If he sends you a message, delay opening it for about 30 minutes so that it doesn’t show as “read.”

And when you finally respond, don’t engage in immediate typing, as it will reveal the “typing” indicator to him.

By doing these things, it will show him that you are not constantly waiting for his call and that your availability is not immediate.

Learn how to create a deep emotional attachment with your man

#3: Work His Senses

As you start to pull back a bit and your absence starts to be felt by him, this is the next step to increase the impact.

Find something he can associate with you, such as a specific outfit or top you wore when you first started dating, or a fragrance you haven’t worn in some time.

Bring these out when you see him again. This will activate a strong memory in his mind and transport him down memory lane.

By using certain items, like a specific outfit or fragrance, you will evoke powerful memories and sensory associations for him, which will make him crave you.

In the film “Down to You,” Al, the male protagonist, ended his relationship with his girlfriend Imogen.

He was so overcome with longing for her that the scent of her shampoo kept haunting him. In his desperation, Al attempted to drink an entire bottle of it.

He turned out ok, but people asked him why he did it. He said, “I thought if I was immune to the shampoo, then I could get over her.”

#4: Put the Focus Back on YOU

Even though it may seem overused, this advice has a valid basis.

By reducing the amount of time and attention you give and redirecting it towards yourself, you are immediately enhancing your personal value.

This will prompt him to recall the value you bring to the relationship and how much you enrich his life.

Many women fall into the trap of dedicating all their time and energy into the relationship, neglecting their own growth and development as an individual.

Their partner may perceive the changes in the woman and question the loss of her playful personality and the shift towards focusing solely on the relationship and asking about its future.

It can reach a point where a woman becomes so focused on maintaining the relationship with her partner that it becomes a tedious task, causing her to lose sight of everything else.

This will lead to a change in you, and while you may not be aware of it, your partner will definitely notice.

It’s important to remember to engage in activities that renew your energy and happiness, and not solely rely on your relationship with your man for fulfillment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Engage in activities that you once enjoyed.

Revive old friendships, embark on a personal venture, and excel professionally.

Focus on maintaining good physical, mental, and spiritual health. Be attentive to your own needs and take appropriate actions to meet them.

By doing this, you relieve the stress on your relationship.

By focusing on your own well-being, you will feel rejuvenated and refreshed and the neediness and desperation will disappear.

When he observes you being your authentic self, he will understand what he has been lacking.

This will intensify his feelings of longing and he won’t be able to ignore them anymore, prompting him to take action.

Observe as he returns to putting in the same level of effort as before.

I’ve come to learn that when it comes to love and attraction, guys tend to have some insecurities.

It is unclear why, but many men require the feeling of fear of losing their partner to truly acknowledge their love.

This is one of those classic cases of not realizing the value of something until it is gone.

And if the fear is necessary to drive him, then let it be.

Additionally, there’s another technique that will not only cause him to yearn for your presence.

… but it will also foster a DEEP emotional connection between you two.

I have had conversations with many women and observed a recurring theme among a significant number of them.

For some reason, these particular women seem to effortlessly keep their partner’s attention and deeply committed to them. Their men experience a strong discomfort from being separated from the love of their lives.

I discovered that these women possess qualities that make their man miss them even when they’re apart.

There was something special about these remarkable women that communicated to their lovestruck partners.

And if you send the same signal to your man, it will tell him that you are, in fact, his SOULMATE.

Follow the steps on the next page to get started:

Get the Simple 5-Step Sequence To Make Him Feel Deep Emotional Attachment Towards You

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Samuel Rios on unsplash.com