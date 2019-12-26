How to Make a Heroic Stand for Your Business

Bullies exist in a myriad of forms and situations. From petty playground bullying to haters making fun of your life choices, there are critics that relish the chance to attack others, and your business is no exception.

If you run a startup or have a new business, you have to make a stand for your interests, so you aren’t bullied out of existence by larger corporations. You are the personification of your company in the eyes of your employees. If you don’t defend your business as the owner, then what example are you setting for your staff?

Here are some things to remember when living the hero for your business and those who work for you.

Hiring Help to Protect You

One of the best ways to defend your business against corporate bullies is to put in the work to research and hire a good lawyer. For starters, you need one that specializes in issues that arise in your industry. The bigger your company gets, the more lawyers you need. For instance, you’re going to need a lawyer that specializes in trademark law if you want to protect your intellectual property. You might also need a lawyer that specializes in employee disputes in case you have staff members who threaten to sue you.

Not only do you need lawyers, but you also need services and staff to support them. For instance, a human resources department—even if it’s a department of one—could work with your lawyers to determine areas of vulnerability.

An HR team, no matter how small, is vital for even the newest business. Some employees might be constantly late for work or never show up on time, thus costing your business money and a lot of effort. You need to be prepared for the possibility that an employee might become a problem.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your lawyers can work with your HR people in case you need to let a staff member go, which may open you up to litigation. You may also need to consider hiring additional legal staff such as a certified court reporter to record court proceedings.

Never Back Down

One of the most important aspects of running a company is how well you stand the test of time. There are business owners who try and fail to promote their product because they have a lack of faith in their business and, ultimately, themselves.

If you are truly passionate about your business, then it will pay dividends if you take a leap of faith now and then. You must let yourself believe you will succeed. This includes during times when business takes a downward turn.

You have to keep the faith even when your company isn’t performing well, there are better times ahead. Some may consider this self-delusion, but any of the legendary business owners we admire all have the audacity of hope in common.

If another larger corporation or a rival company starts to gain traction in the market that you are trying to break into, then don’t give up. Refine your product, improve your customer service, and make yourself stand out.

People love to see a business owner that gets involved with what they believe in and makes a public appearance to show off their product. This is why Apple is so famous for its keynotes because Steve Jobs was a very passionate individual that made an excellent speaker as well.

If you don’t stand up for your business and go out to be the primary ambassador for your brand, then you aren’t going to get much attention or respect.

A version of this post was previously published on livethehero.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto